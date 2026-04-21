People: Navori Strengthens IMEA & APAC Leadership

Navori Labs promotes long-time leader Issa Makhamreh to VP Sales IMEA & APAC. The CMS software company sees these emerging markets as key growth areas and is committed to expanding through its partner-first digital signage strategy.

Navori Labs has announced the promotion of Issa Makhamreh to Vice President Sales for IMEA (India, Middle East, and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific). In his expanded role, Makhamreh will be responsible for driving multi-regional sales growth for the digital signage software company and strengthening its commercial presence across both regions.

According to Navori, the appointment reflects nearly two decades of leadership within the company and is intended to reinforce continuity as the organization scales its international operations. Makhamreh will oversee strategic growth management, lead sales teams, and focus on expanding revenue streams while increasing market share across IMEA and APAC

Commenting on his appointment, Issa Makhamreh said: “My objective is more than just market expansion and retention; it’s about ensuring our DNA, our commitment to premium quality and innovation, is at the heart of every project in IMEA and APAC. With future acquisitions in sight, our partners’ journey with Navori mirrors the growth of the digital signage industry itself.”

The company indicated that Makhamreh’s expanded remit will play a key role in aligning regional execution with its global growth ambitions, particularly as demand for digital signage solutions continues to evolve across both IMEA and APAC markets.