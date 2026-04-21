Comeen CEO Ben Gauthier: “Intranet Platforms Have More Stickiness than Digital Signage”

In an interview with invidis, Comeen CEO Ben Gauthier explains why intranet platforms create stronger customer stickiness than stand‑alone digital signage. Following Comeen’s acquisition by Lumapps, he outlines how the combined platform aims to replace third‑party signage solutions and redefine enterprise communication by merging intranet, workplace services, and digital signage into one integrated experience.

On his way to Google Next 2026 in Las Vegas, invidis spoke with Ben Gauthier, CEO of Comeen. For Comeen, the acquisition by Lumapps marks a major milestone. The French digital signage and workplace services provider has been collaborating closely with Lumapps for several years already and shares 36 customers.

With the acquisition and full integration into Lumapps, the joint ambition is clear: convincing many more customers of the combined value proposition. Lumapps serves more than 2,200 enterprise customers worldwide, representing significant potential for digital signage and workplace experience solutions powered by Comeen. Many of these enterprises currently rely on third‑party platforms such as Appspace, Poppulo, and others. Lumapps and Comeen intend to change that – gradually replacing external solutions with a fully integrated Lumapps/Comeen stack.

The French companies are not the first to combine intranet and workplace solutions for the physical workplace. Appspace, for example, extended its digital signage portfolio through acquisitions into intranet and workplace applications. Comeen, however, has deliberately chosen the opposite path.

“We are convinced that intranet platforms have more stickiness than digital signage,” says Ben Gauthier. “Our strategy with Lumapps is to extend intranet customers into digital signage, meeting room signage and workplace services – not the other way around. We don’t want to sell intranet solutions to digital signage customers.”

A Business Built on Recurring Revenue

Digital signage remains a core pillar of the Comeen business. Around 70 percent of revenue is generated by Comeen Play, the company’s digital signage platform. The workplace experience platform was added only five years ago and already accounts for roughly one third of total revenue today.

When it comes to detailed figures, Ben Gauthier remains cautious – but he did share a few key metrics with invidis:

“Last year, we generated several million euros in revenue – 100 percent recurring. With a growth rate of around 50 percent, we are among the fastest-growing digital signage providers.”

With a team of 34 employees, Comeen serves customers globally. Its three strongest markets are France, the United States, and the Nordics.

Optimizing Space, Not Just Booking It

Ben Gauthier sees Comeen’s success less in features and more in its fundamentally different approach to workplace services:

“We are different from competitors. Instead of focusing on making room booking easier for employees, we help enterprises optimize space usage more efficiently.”

One key lever is reducing unused meeting rooms. Comeen notifies meeting organizers or the employees who added the room to a meeting – a few hours before the scheduled time via collaboration platforms such as Slack or Microsoft Teams.

“Recurring meetings often don’t take place. By releasing meeting rooms two hours before the meeting starts, up to 50 percent of those spaces can be reused by others.”

Comeen has also patented an automatic meeting room check‑in for Microsoft Teams Rooms and similar hardware which helps to better track room usage.

“When meeting rooms are unused, many organizations repurpose the screens for internal digital signage – effectively combining room signage and corporate communications. Customers love this dual use,” Gauthier says.

Continuity After the Acquisition

Following the acquisition, Ben Gauthier will continue to lead the Workplace Experience business as CEO within the combined Lumapps organization. The entire Comeen team will remain onboard.