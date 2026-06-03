DooH: Detroit Nonprofit Uses Signage to Support Families

A Detroit nonprofit is using lobby screens to share program updates, event information and foster care messaging while keeping the space welcoming for children.

The Children’s Center of Detroit is using Carousel Digital Signage to improve on-site communication with children, families, and caregivers who use its behavioral health, child welfare and family support services.

The nonprofit introduced the system after Rachel Eaton joined as manager of marketing and communications in early 2025. The organization had previously relied heavily on printed flyers, while social media and email were not always reliable channels for reaching families with inconsistent internet or device access.

The deployment uses lobby screens to show program information, event updates and foster parent messaging while continuing to play cartoons for children. Eaton says this was important because many children visiting the center have experienced trauma, making the lobby environment part of the broader care experience.

The system also supports scheduling and automation, allowing Eaton, as a one-person marketing team, to upload content, set timeframes and keep messaging consistent without constant manual management.

The Children’s Center notes that its broader communications strategy has contributed to stronger brand consistency and record attendance at several community events, including its Health and Wellness Fair, Trunk or Treat, and Back-to-School Backpack Bazaar.

Carousel says the deployment shows how digital signage can serve both practical and emotional needs in a nonprofit setting. In this case, the screens are not only a messaging channel, but part of an effort to make the space feel more welcoming and less clinical.