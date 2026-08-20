AI Content: Lucas Moves Into Samsung VXT

Samsung is opening its signage platform to another AI vendor. Idomoo supplies an agent that builds videos without editing software.

Idomoo has brought its AI video agent Lucas into Samsung’s digital signage platform VXT. Users now generate videos for their displays inside the CMS itself. A text prompt is all the input required.

Lucas handles script, animation and voiceover in a single pass. Other AI tools deliver raw footage that users still have to edit. Anyone with existing assets can upload them, and still images turn into moving scenes. The agent saves finished videos straight to VXT Canvas.

Built for Larger Organizations

Idomoo aims the agent at larger organizations. Videos are generated as an editable, layered composition. Individual elements such as text, images or scenes can be swapped automatically for each recipient. Each variant is produced without manual editing. Additional features include localization, avatars, analytics and ISO-level security certifications.

“Digital displays are only as effective as the content they show,” says Yaron Kalish, CEO of Idomoo. High-quality video, he argues, has been expensive and slow to produce until now.

For Samsung, Lucas is the second generative application in the VXT ecosystem after its own AI Studio. Samsung introduced AI Studio at ISE 2026, where a single product image becomes a short spot. Lucas covers the full production instead.