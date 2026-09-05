Retail Media in Korea: KT Connects 3,000 CU Stores

KT is expanding its retail media ambitions by taking over the operation of digital signage advertising across approximately 3,000 CU convenience stores in South Korea. By integrating the network into its Baro Advertising platform, the telecom giant aims to simplify campaign management while bringing data-driven advertising capabilities to one of the country's largest retail footprints.

Following in the footsteps of Deutsche Telekom, Verizon and other telecom operators entering the retail media space, Korea’s KT is strengthening its position in the rapidly growing RMN market through a new partnership with BGF Networks, operator of the CU convenience store chain. The agreement will see KT manage digital signage advertising across approximately 3,000 CU locations nationwide, significantly expanding the reach of its retail media business.

At the center of the initiative is Baro Advertising, KT’s proprietary advertising platform. The system offers advertisers an end-to-end solution covering campaign discovery, booking, execution and performance analysis. By connecting CU’s in-store digital signage network to Baro Advertising, KT aims to create a more streamlined and measurable advertising environment for brands seeking to reach consumers at the point of purchase.

According to KT, advertisers will be able to access the CU network alongside other retail media opportunities through a single platform, making campaign planning, campaign execution and reporting significantly more efficient. The company expects the integration to improve advertiser convenience while optimizing media operations and campaign delivery.

Convenience Stores: A Natural Retail Media Environment

Convenience stores are particularly attractive retail media environments due to their high footfall, frequent customer visits and close proximity to purchasing decisions. Unlike supermarkets, where shopping missions are often planned in advance, convenience stores are ideally suited for impulse purchases and product discovery. Consumers are also more willing to try new products in smaller quantities, making C-stores an effective channel for brand activation and product launches.

For digital signage operators, convenience stores offer an additional advantage: a highly distributed network of locations with consistent customer traffic throughout the day, creating scalable opportunities for advertisers seeking national reach.

Why Telecom Operators Are Moving Into Retail Media

Telecom operators such as KT are increasingly well positioned to capitalize on the retail media boom. They bring extensive experience in managing large-scale digital networks, established advertiser relationships and sophisticated data analytics capabilities. Combined with expertise in operating digital platforms, these strengths enable telecoms to transform in-store screens into measurable, data-driven advertising assets.

KT plans to leverage audience insights, campaign measurement tools and its broader advertising ecosystem to deliver more targeted and accountable retail media solutions. The company’s strategy mirrors a growing global trend in which telecom operators seek to diversify revenue streams by combining connectivity, data and advertising services.