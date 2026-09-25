Industry Events: Byron Allen To Open DPAA’s Video Everywhere Summit

The Allen Media Group founder will discuss video’s role in brand storytelling at the October 13 event in New York. The program also includes Anthony Scaramucci and marketing leaders from brands and agencies.

Byron Allen will open DPAA’s Global Video Everywhere Summit with a keynote conversation about how brands can use video to connect with audiences. DPAA President and CEO Barry Frey will moderate the discussion at the October 13 event at Pier 60 in New York City.

Allen is the founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, whose holdings include The Weather Channel and broadcast television stations. He also became chairman and CEO of BuzzFeed this year after his family office completed a majority stake investment in the company.

The summit’s theme is “Real Connections.” DPAA says its discussions will examine how brands earn attention across digital screens outside the home, including those in airports, retail locations and transit centers. Allen’s opening session will address video as a storytelling format across those environments.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is also scheduled for a keynote conversation. Other announced participants include executives from Mediahub and Stagwell, along with marketing leaders representing American Eagle Outfitters, Major League Soccer and Expedia. The Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon is scheduled to perform.

“True to this year’s theme of Real Connections is bringing together people who have a deep understanding of how to turn attention, influence, and trust into action,” Frey said.