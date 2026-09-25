Programmatic DooH: Context Networks Taps Broadsign To Expand Casino Screen Advertising

The partnership will connect eligible screens to Broadsign’s ad management platform and Place Exchange marketplace. Gaming displays are the first focus, with demonstrations planned for next week’s Global Gaming Expo, September 28 through October 1, at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

Context Networks is using Broadsign’s platform to manage content and advertising across its Contextual Promotions Media Network and make eligible inventory available to programmatic buyers through Place Exchange.

The initial focus is gaming is on gaming and Context Networks says advertising and operator content are already running on screens in distributed gaming environments, with its current footprint spanning 14 states and 23 designated market areas.

The arrangement provides Context Networks with a way to onboard more screens and reseller partners while using Broadsign for campaign delivery, reporting and access to programmatic demand. Context Networks contributes its operator relationships, screen integrations and contextual advertising model.

Operators set the rules

Participating operators will retain control over which screens carry advertising, what can appear on them and how paid campaigns run alongside their own promotions and operational content. Those controls are especially relevant on gaming screens, where advertising must fit around security, regulatory and day-to-day operating requirements.

“Broadsign gives us a proven infrastructure to scale our model without losing what makes it valuable: contextual relevance, operator control and measurable monetization,” said Matthew Olden, founder, COO and executive chair of Context Networks.

Context Networks sees applications beyond casino floors, including ATMs, kiosks, digital faucets and hotel concierge apps. The companies say the integration will give advertisers access to screens in these operator-controlled environments through familiar OoH buying workflows, though the companies have not said how many screens will be available to programmatic buyers initially.