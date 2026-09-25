M&A Insights #1: Valuation Reality Check

As consolidation accelerates across the digital signage industry, many founders are beginning to consider a potential exit. Yet when buyers and sellers meet, expectations often differ dramatically. In the first part of our M&A Insights series, invidis consulting explores the fundamentals of company valuation, the factors that drive multiples, and the practical steps entrepreneurs can take today to increase the value of their business tomorrow.

Sell Now or Wait? The Valuation Reality Facing Digital Signage Entrepreneurs

For many digital signage business owners, the question is becoming increasingly urgent: Is now the right time to sell, or is it worth waiting a few more years? After a decade or two in the business, many founders find themselves at a crossroads. The industry they helped build has changed dramatically. Customer requirements are more demanding, competition is fiercer, and digital signage is no longer a standalone niche. It has become part of broader workplace, retail, smart city, and customer experience solutions offered by a growing range of technology providers. The business models and success factors that worked twenty years ago often struggle to deliver the same results today.

As a result, many entrepreneurs begin to consider handing over their life’s work. The thought process is understandable. Years of hard work, countless customer projects, sleepless nights, and entrepreneurial risk should eventually lead to a reward. The company has been built successfully, employees have been retained through difficult periods, and customers have remained loyal. Surely the time has come to cash in. A quick search online, a few conversations with advisors, and stories of technology companies selling for eye-watering multiples can quickly fuel dreams of an early retirement in a villa somewhere in Southern Europe.

Yet that is often where expectations start diverging from reality.

When Expectations Meet the Market

The typical digital signage integrator sees significant value in its business. There is a proprietary CMS platform, long-standing customer relationships, experienced employees, and perhaps even a company-owned headquarters that has served as the heart of the operation for decades. From the founder’s perspective, these assets represent years of investment and dedication. Naturally, a future buyer should recognize and reward that value.

The challenge is that potential acquirers often look at the business through a very different lens.

Why Buyers See Things Differently

When founders revisit years of financial statements, they see a story of resilience. They remember surviving Covid, expanding into software development, landing marquee customers, and navigating technology transitions. Buyers, however, tend to focus on future earnings rather than past achievements. The loss of major enterprise accounts, the absence of international scale, an outdated software architecture, missing certifications, or a heavy reliance on perpetual license revenues may weigh more heavily in the valuation process than the founder expects.

This is where many sale processes run into disappointment.

The investment memorandum may look impressive. Revenue figures are healthy. The customer list includes recognizable brands. Yet initial valuation discussions sometimes produce numbers that are far below expectations. Instead of the 12x, 15x, or even higher EBITDA multiples that dominate technology headlines, an owner may hear offers closer to four or five times EBITDA. For many founders, this can come as a shock.

The reason is simple: not all revenue is valued equally.

The Founder Dependency Discount

Another factor that often has a significant impact on valuation is founder dependency. Many digital signage businesses have been built around a highly entrepreneurial owner who serves as chief salesperson, strategic decision-maker, industry evangelist, and customer relationship manager all at once. While this model can work exceptionally well during the growth phase, it creates risk for potential acquirers. Buyers want to know that the business can continue to thrive after the founder steps away.

Whether the founder’s strengths lie in technology, software development, customer relationships, or sales is less important than having a capable management team that can operate independently. Companies with strong leadership across operations, finance, sales, and service typically command greater buyer confidence and higher valuations. In contrast, businesses where the founder remains the central hub for customers, employees, and critical decisions are often perceived as harder to scale and more difficult to integrate under new ownership.

Why Predictability Commands a Premium

In M&A transactions, buyers place a premium on predictability. Recurring annual revenue, subscription-based software income, long-term managed service contracts, and strong growth trajectories generally command higher valuations than project-based integration revenue. While the digital signage industry increasingly speaks the language of SaaS and recurring revenue, many companies still derive the majority of their profits from hardware reselling and project implementation. The distinction between recurring and merely repeating business is often more significant than founders realize.

Scale matters as well. A regional integrator with €10 million in revenue operates in a different valuation universe from a software platform generating €10 million in annual recurring revenue. Growth rates matter. Margin quality matters. International reach matters. Most importantly, the investment story matters.

Every acquisition is ultimately a bet on the future, not a reward for the past.

Good Companies Still Attract Buyers

Investors want to understand where the business will be in five years. They want evidence that growth can accelerate, that customer retention is strong, and that the company can expand beyond its current footprint. A compelling narrative around AI, data analytics, managed services, workplace technologies, retail media, or platform-based recurring revenues can significantly improve valuation discussions. Without such a story, even profitable businesses may struggle to command premium multiples.

This does not mean that digital signage companies are unattractive acquisition targets. Quite the opposite. Consolidation continues across the industry, and strategic buyers remain interested in acquiring technical expertise, customer relationships, software capabilities, and geographic coverage. However, founders considering a sale should spend less time comparing themselves with software unicorns and more time understanding the criteria that buyers actually use.

The uncomfortable truth is that valuation is rarely determined by what the founder believes the company deserves. It is determined by what the market believes the company can become.

Building Value Before the Exit

For digital signage entrepreneurs contemplating an exit, the real question may not be whether to sell today or wait. The more important question is what can be done over the next three to five years to make the business substantially more valuable. Building recurring revenue streams, modernizing software platforms, strengthening governance, improving data capabilities, and creating a credible growth story often have a far greater impact on enterprise value than another year of steady project revenue.

And that, perhaps, is the biggest lesson of all. In digital signage M&A, companies are not bought for what they were. They are bought for what buyers believe they can become.