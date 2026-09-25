Experiences: Gulf Expertise for India’s Iconic Projects

Mumbai | Over the past decade, the Gulf states have delivered some of the world's most spectacular AV and immersive experience projects. At Infocomm India, Nita Odedra, Director Strategy at Blue Rhine Industries, outlined five key lessons India can adopt from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, ranging from early AV integration to a relentless focus on user experience and climate resilience.

The Gulf region and India share more than just a flight time of around three hours. Both are among the world’s fastest-growing markets for digital signage and ProAV. Demand is driven by iconic architecture, extreme climate conditions and ambitious infrastructure developments. In addition, many of the technology and IT professionals shaping the Gulf’s digital transformation have roots in India.

Against this backdrop, the keynote presentation by Nita Odedra, Director Strategy at Blue Rhine Industries, attracted considerable attention at Infocomm India. Under the title “Designing for Emotion at Giga-Scale: Lessons from the Gulf’s Landmark Builds”, she provided insights into the success factors behind some of the region’s most ambitious AV and experience-driven projects.

Mega project in Saudi Arabia (Image: Blue Rhine) Challenges of outdoor signage in the Gulf and India (Image: Blue Rhine)

Architecture as an Experience

According to Odedra, successful AV integration begins long before the selection of displays, loudspeakers or control systems. The key is to involve all relevant stakeholders as early as possible in the planning process. Particularly in large-scale developments, AV is still too often treated as a technical add-on, despite its significant impact on the overall user experience.

“Buildings are not simply collections of spaces,” Odedra emphasized. Every architectural surface serves a purpose and must respond to the needs of the people who work, shop, meet or attend events there.

In her view, governments and developers in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh have been especially successful in understanding this relationship. Architecture is seen not merely as construction, but as a platform for experiences. As a result, immersive AV technologies are embedded into many landmark developments from the very beginning rather than being added later.

Five Lessons for India

Drawing on the Gulf region’s experience, Odedra identified five recommendations for India and other South Asian markets:

1. Map the User Journey

Every project should begin with a detailed analysis of the user journey. Only when expectations, behaviors and interaction points are fully understood can technology deliver meaningful value.

2. Integrate AV Early

AV systems should be considered during the concept and architectural planning stages. Late-stage integration often results in higher costs and compromises to the overall user experience.

3. Design for Climate Conditions

Heat, dust, humidity and outdoor deployment create unique challenges for hardware and operational concepts. Addressing these factors early improves both reliability and system longevity.

4. Simplicity Beats Complexity

The most sophisticated technical solution is not necessarily the best one. Successful projects prioritize reliability, ease of use and maintainability. Excessive complexity often becomes a risk during operation.

5. Respect Cultural Context

Technology must always reflect local culture and expectations. Content strategies, interaction concepts and spatial design should be tailored to the habits and preferences of local audiences.

Shared Challenges, Shared Opportunities

Many of these lessons are directly applicable to the Indian market. As investments in smart cities, transportation infrastructure, retail destinations and modern workplace environments accelerate, demand for large-format, immersive and weather-resistant AV solutions continues to grow.

Odedra’s message was clear: successful projects are not driven by technology alone. They emerge from the intersection of architecture, user experience, cultural understanding and close collaboration among all project stakeholders. That, perhaps more than anything else, is the most valuable lesson India can take from the landmark projects of the Gulf region.