Livesystems: Swiss Post’s OoH Strategy Under Review

A long-running dispute surrounding Swiss Post's acquisition of DooH specialist Livesystems has entered a new phase. Following a Federal Supreme Court ruling, Switzerland's postal regulator PostCom must now examine whether the 2021 takeover complies with Swiss Post's legally defined public mandate.

The Swiss out-of-home industry is witnessing an unusual public confrontation between one of the country’s largest state-owned enterprises and private sector media operators. At the center of the dispute is Swiss Post’s 2021 acquisition of DooH media owner Livesystems, a transaction that has been challenged for years by competitors and industry representatives.

In a statement issued today, industry association AWS Aussenwerbung Schweiz welcomed a recent Federal Supreme Court decision that obliges Switzerland’s postal regulator, PostCom, to examine whether Swiss Post’s acquisition of Livesystems falls within the company’s legally permitted corporate purpose under Article 3 of the Swiss Postal Organization Act (POG).

The ruling does not determine whether the acquisition itself was lawful. Instead, it confirms that PostCom has the authority and obligation to review the matter and that directly affected competitors are entitled to participate in the proceedings.

Long-running legal battle

The case dates back to 2021, when Swiss Post acquired Livesystems, a DooH specialist for transit stops, inside public transport bus, trams and trains as well as at gas stations and in public spaces.

Shortly after the acquisition, competitor Goldbach Neo OOH AG (a TX Group subsidiary formed out of Goldbach, Neo Advertising and Clear Channel Switzerland) today filed a supervisory complaint with PostCom, arguing that Swiss Post’s expansion into commercial advertising activities should be assessed against the statutory remit of the state-owned postal operator.

However, PostCom declined to consider the complaint in 2022. Goldbach Neo subsequently appealed the decision.

In 2024, the Swiss Federal Administrative Court overturned PostCom’s decision and referred the case back to the regulator for reassessment. Swiss Post then appealed that decision to the Federal Supreme Court.

According to AWS, the Supreme Court rejected Swiss Post’s appeal in May 2026 and confirmed both PostCom’s supervisory responsibility and the procedural standing of affected competitors. The written reasoning of the judgment was formally delivered to the parties on 28 August 2026.

Timeline 2021: Swiss Post acquires Livesystems AG. 2021/22: Goldbach Neo OOH files a supervisory complaint with PostCom. 2022: PostCom declines to consider the complaint. 2024: Federal Administrative Court refers the case back to PostCom. 2025: Swiss Post appeals to the Federal Supreme Court. 26 May 2026: Supreme Court rejects the appeal and confirms PostCom’s competence. 28 August 2026: Written judgment is delivered to the parties.

AWS criticizes Swiss Post’s handling of the case

While the Supreme Court ruling addresses procedural questions rather than the substance of the acquisition itself, AWS used the occasion to sharply criticize Swiss Post’s approach throughout the process.

The association argues that Swiss Post spent years exhausting legal avenues to avoid a regulatory review and described the latest ruling as a long-overdue clarification of what it sees as a regulatory gap.

The association is also calling on PostCom to move quickly and conduct a substantive assessment of the acquisition without waiting for ongoing legislative reforms.

Broader implications beyond OOH

The dispute arrives at a politically sensitive moment. In June 2026, the Swiss Federal Council opened a consultation process on amendments to the Postal Act and the Postal Organization Act, with submissions running until 15 October 2026.

AWS argues that the rights and responsibilities confirmed by the Supreme Court, particularly PostCom’s oversight role and the procedural rights of affected competitors, should be explicitly incorporated into the revised legislation.

The issue also overlaps with broader political discussions about the scope of activities that state-owned enterprises should be allowed to pursue in commercial markets. Critics argue that publicly owned entities may benefit from structural advantages unavailable to private competitors, while supporters contend that diversification is necessary to offset declining revenues in traditional postal services.

What happens next?

The immediate consequence of the ruling is that PostCom must now examine whether Swiss Post’s purchase of Livesystems is compatible with the corporate purpose defined by Swiss postal legislation.

For now, the Federal Supreme Court has not ruled on whether the acquisition itself breached those rules. That question remains open and will form the next stage of the regulatory process.