LED: The Comedy Store Adds A New Landmark To Sunset Strip

A double-sided digital pylon brings nearly 1,000 square feet of LED canvas to the legendary West Hollywood comedy club.

The Comedy Store has added a new digital landmark outside its famous West Hollywood home on the Sunset Strip.

Developed by out-of-home media company Orange Barrel Media (OBM), the double-sided LED pylon was created with design firm Rios, sign manufacturer Yesco and LED provider SNA Displays.

Founded in 1972, The Comedy Store has played a major role in the careers of dozens of famous performers including Richard Pryor, Robin Williams, David Letterman, Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld, and Jim Carrey.

Nearly 1,000 square feet of LED

The Comedy Store’s new installation features two 30-foot-tall exterior LED displays (Image: Orange Barrel Media)

SNA Displays supplied two Empire Exterior LED screens, each measuring 30 feet tall by 16 feet, 3 inches (9.1 by 5 meters) wide . Together, they provide approximately 974 square feet of digital canvas and more than 1.4 million pixels.

Both screens have an 8 mm pixel pitch and a resolution of 1,140 by 620 pixels. SNA Displays also provided on-site installation management and technical support.

The structure incorporates illuminated channel lettering, perforated metal cladding and embossed metal detailing. Decorative “scroll” elements frame the displays, giving the new pylon a visual connection to the classic marquees associated with the Sunset Strip.

“The Comedy Store has long been a part of the visual and cultural fabric of the Sunset Strip, so we felt a true sense of responsibility to create something that felt both authentic and visually captivating,” said Clay Collett, vice president of West Coast development at Orange Barrel Media.

OBM led the project and coordinated with the City of West Hollywood, Yesco and SNA Displays. The company also worked closely with the Shore family, which founded and continues to operate The Comedy Store.