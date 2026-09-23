Forté Appoints Christopher Mounts as Global CEO

As one of the ProAV industry's most active consolidators, Forté is handing leadership to long-time CFO Christopher Mounts while former CEO Jeff Stoebner moves into the role of Executive Chairman. The transition comes at an important moment for the billion-dollar integrator as it accelerates global expansion following years of rapid growth and acquisitions.

One of the ProAV industry’s largest integrators is preparing for a leadership transition. Forté has announced that CFO Christopher Mounts will become Global CEO on 1 October 2026, succeeding Jeff Stoebner, who has led the company since 2009.

Stoebner will remain with the employee-owned company as Executive Chairman of the Board, supporting Forté’s next phase of global growth.

Forté is among the select group of AV integrators generating more than USD 1 billion in annual revenue. The company has expanded rapidly through organic growth, international expansion and acquisitions across North America, Europe and Asia. Most recently, Forté announced its departure from the GPA alliance, citing its growing global capabilities.

Internal Successor

Mounts joined Forté in 2015 as Controller and became CFO in 2019. During his tenure, he helped strengthen the company’s financial and operational foundations while supporting a period of significant growth.

As Global CEO, Mounts will focus on company culture, the integration of acquired businesses and the systems required to support Forté’s expanding international footprint.

Stoebner Moves to Chairman Role

The transition marks the end of an era for Jeff Stoebner, whose father Joe founded the company that later became AVI Systems and, ultimately, Forté. Since taking over as CEO in 2009, Stoebner transformed the business from a North American integration specialist into a global ProAV powerhouse serving customers in 22 countries and more than 70 metropolitan markets.

One of his most significant strategic initiatives was the rebranding from AVI Systems to Forté, reflecting the company’s broader international ambitions.

New CFO Appointed

Forté also announced that Matt Winger, currently Executive Vice President of Finance, will become Global CFO. A company veteran of nearly 18 years, Winger is expected to provide continuity in financial strategy as Forté continues its global expansion.

The leadership changes come at a pivotal moment for one of the industry’s most active consolidators, as demand for global workplace technology, collaboration solutions and managed services continues to grow.