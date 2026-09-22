DooH Consolidation: IVE Group Proposes A$20.7 Million Acquisition Of Motio

Deal would take Australian marketing services company IVE into media ownership through Motio’s network of more than 1,300 digital displays. Motio operates place-based channels in healthcare, cafés, hospitality venues, leisure facilities and taxis.

Australian marketing services company IVE Group has agreed to acquire digital out-of-home operator Motio for A$0.06 per share in cash, valuing the deal at A$20.7 million (US$13.8 million). The offer is 15.4% above Motio’s September 18 closing price. After accounting for Motio’s cash holdings, the transaction has an enterprise value of approximately A$16.7 million.

The transaction would move IVE beyond producing and executing marketing communications into owning and monetizing media inventory.

Building a retail media presence

IVE said the acquisition would create opportunities to expand Motio’s existing networks, enter additional location categories and develop a broader retail media business.

“Motio has developed a strong and differentiated set of capabilities across digital place-based media, media sales, ad technology and owned media networks,” IVE Managing Director Matt Aitken said in a statement.

Motio generated revenue of A$9.2 million during its 2026 financial year, up 8% after excluding a discontinued sales-representation contract from the year-earlier comparison. Cash EBITDA rose 31% to A$2.5 million. The company was debt-free and held approximately A$3.9 million in net cash as of June 30.

IVE reported annual revenue of A$937.4 million and underlying net profit after tax of A$52.5 million for the same financial year. It plans to finance the transaction through existing debt facilities and cash reserves.

The Motio board has unanimously recommended that shareholders approve the offer, provided no superior proposal emerges and an independent expert concludes that the deal is in their best interests. Shareholder and court approvals are still required. IVE expects the acquisition to be completed in early December, although the timetable remains subject to change.

