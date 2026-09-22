Growth Continues: ISE 2027 Expands Across Two Venues

Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) is set for another record-breaking edition in 2027. The world's largest ProAV and systems integration exhibition will expand its footprint by 7% at Fira Gran Via, and stretching beyond its traditional home for the first time, incorporating a second exhibition venue in central Barcelona.

The move marks a temporary but significant milestone in the show’s continued growth trajectory. With the highly anticipated Hall Zero development at Fira Gran Via not scheduled to open until ISE 2028, organisers have turned to the historic Montjuïc exhibition grounds at Plaça Espanya to accommodate increasing exhibitor demand.

One show, two venues

ISE 2027 will operate across two locations. While the vast majority of exhibitors will remain at Fira Gran Via, Hall 8 at Montjuïc will host the Spark content creation exhibition alongside Edtech Congress Barcelona, creating a dedicated hub for education technology, media production and creative workflows.

To further increase available exhibition capacity, temporary structures will be installed near the southern entrance of Gran Via. The expansion will also require logistical adjustments, including the temporary relocation of the taxi lane to the opposite side of the roadway during the event.

The dual-venue format is expected to be a one-year solution. From ISE 2028 onwards, the entire exhibition will return to a single campus at Fira Gran Via, benefiting from the opening of Hall Zero and a substantial increase in available space. The Gran Via venue will offer approximately 30% more exhibition area, providing significant room for future growth.

ISE 2027 theme: When Worlds Unite

Alongside its physical expansion, ISE has unveiled “When Worlds Unite” as the central theme for the 2027 edition, reflecting the increasingly blurred boundaries between technology sectors.

The convergence of AV, IT, broadcast, content production, creative technology and artificial intelligence is reshaping the industry. Technologies that once developed within distinct verticals are now moving across markets and use cases, creating new opportunities and business models.

Technologies originally developed for entertainment increasingly find applications in retail, education, workplaces and public spaces. At the same time, expectations shaped by consumer media experiences are influencing how businesses design digital environments and engage audiences.

For ISE, the theme is supposed to mean more than a marketing slogan. It is supposed to reflect the growing intersection of technologies, industries and professional communities that increasingly define the future of the AV sector.

“The most interesting opportunities increasingly exist at the points where different disciplines meet,” says Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events.