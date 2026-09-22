Intune: Microsoft Adds Remote Access for Digital Signage

Microsoft has closed an important gap in managing Windows-based digital signage and kiosk deployments. With a new feature in Intune Remote Help, IT teams can now access and support devices without a logged-in user, enabling fully remote maintenance of unattended endpoints.

Remote support has long been a core feature of Microsoft Intune. Until now, however, a user had to be physically present to approve a support session and enter a session code. While that works well in workplace environments, it is far less practical for digital signage displays, self-service kiosks, and other unattended devices.

With the new Remote Sign-In feature, administrators can connect directly to a Windows endpoint through the cloud, even when no one is on-site. The functionality is designed for operators of distributed device networks that previously relied on local technicians for many support tasks.

For the digital signage industry, this is a significant step forward. Windows-based touchpoints can now be accessed and managed remotely without requiring staff to initiate or approve a support session. In many ways, the experience resembles the remote-access capabilities that have made Teamviewer popular across the digital signage sector.

However, dedicated digital signage operations still require specialized platforms such as SignageOS, Radix, or Samsung VXT Remote Management. These solutions offer deeper monitoring, device management, and content operations capabilities tailored specifically to large-scale signage networks.

Microsoft Intune now supports Digital Signage (Image: Microsoft)

Direct login replaces session codes

The new approach fundamentally changes how Remote Help works. Previously, both the support technician and the end user needed to be authenticated with Entra ID accounts. Now, administrators can sign in directly to the target device.

Any active user session is automatically logged out, and Microsoft does not allow silent takeovers of active workstations. The feature is primarily intended for unattended devices rather than traditional employee PCs.

The update reflects Microsoft’s broader strategy of positioning Intune as a central management platform for a growing range of devices. While unified endpoint management has historically focused on office PCs and mobile devices, specialized endpoints are becoming increasingly important.

For digital signage and kiosk operators, the move further blurs the line between IT and AV management. Many displays and media players are already managed through Intune. With Remote Help, Microsoft now adds a native remote-support capability that has traditionally been provided by third-party vendors.

Licensing and security considerations

The new functionality comes with licensing requirements. Although Remote Help has been included in Microsoft 365 E3, E5, and EMS E3 since July 2026, unattended remote sign-in remains part of the paid Intune Suite add-on.

Licensing can also be complex. Both the support technician and the supported device or associated user context require the appropriate license assignment. Without it, a remote session cannot be established.

From a security perspective, removing the user approval step increases the importance of governance and access controls. Microsoft relies on role-based access control (RBAC), multi-factor authentication, conditional access policies, and audit logging to safeguard remote access.

A welcome addition for digital signage network operators

By supporting unattended Windows devices, Microsoft has made Intune a more attractive option for operators of digital signage, kiosk, and self-service networks. Many endpoints can now be serviced remotely without requiring on-site intervention, reducing operational costs and improving service responsiveness.

For the digital signage industry, the update represents another step toward IT-native operating models, where displays, kiosks, and media players are increasingly managed like any other enterprise endpoint.