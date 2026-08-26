After GPA Split: Forté Buys APAC Integrator Vega

Forté has acquired Vega Global, one of Asia-Pacific’s largest ProAV systems integrators, significantly expanding its international reach. The deal creates what the company claims is the industry's largest global footprint, with operations spanning 22 countries and customers in more than 70 cities worldwide.

Just two weeks after announcing its separation from the GPA network, US-based workplace technology integrator Forté is making headlines again. The company has acquired Vega Global, one of the largest ProAV systems integrators in the Asia-Pacific region, dramatically strengthening its position as a global player in workplace technology and audiovisual integration.

With the acquisition, Forté gains an extensive APAC presence and expands its operations to 22 countries. According to the company, the combined organization will serve customers in more than 70 major markets worldwide, creating the largest geographic footprint in the professional AV integration industry.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Vega Global is widely regarded as one of the strongest audiovisual integration and managed services providers in Asia-Pacific. Founded in 1986, the company operates 27 offices across 17 countries and has built a reputation for supporting multinational enterprises, educational institutions, government agencies and large venue operators.

Vega’s footprint includes Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, Australia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Macau, New Zealand, Indonesia and the UAE. Forté, meanwhile, is headquartered in Minneapolis and maintains operations throughout the United States as well as Ireland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Mexico.

“Multinational organizations need strategic partners who can deliver consistent communication and collaboration experiences wherever their people work and do business,” said Jeff Stoebner, Chairman and CEO of Forté. “With Vega Global now part of Forté, we provide customers with the scale, speed and local expertise they require to enhance productivity across the globe.”

The acquisition adds more than 750 employees from Vega to Forté’s workforce of over 1,500 professionals. According to invidis research, the combined businesses are expected to generate approximately USD 650 to 700 million in revenue in 2026, placing the newly enlarged organization among the largest AV and workplace technology integrators worldwide.

As part of the transaction, Vega CEO Steven Medeiros will lead the region as CEO of Forté Asia. The deal comes shortly after Vega celebrated its 40th anniversary with partners, customers and industry leaders at a major event in Bangkok, underlining the company’s long-standing presence in the region.

For Forté, the acquisition marks a decisive step in its strategy to expand beyond North America and Europe. Following the recent announced separation from GPA, the company has moved quickly to establish its own direct capabilities in Asia-Pacific rather than relying on partner networks.

The combined portfolio covers integrated meeting room technologies, digital workplace solutions, video collaboration systems, mission-critical environments and managed services. The enlarged organization aims to support multinational customers with consistent deployment and service capabilities across all major regions.

With demand for globally standardized workplace experiences and managed services continuing to grow, Forté’s acquisition of Vega Global represents a significant consolidation move. The deal creates a truly global integration platform capable of serving enterprise customers across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.