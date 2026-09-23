ISE 2027: More Content and a New Day for DSS

For many visitors, ISE is about much more than the show floor. The conference and content programme has become one of the event's strongest differentiators. Long-running formats such as DSS ISE have built loyal audiences over more than a decade and remain key destinations for industry professionals.

invidis will once again return to Barcelona with DSS ISE and a range of additional content initiatives as part of the ISE 2027 programme. However, attendees should take note of one significant change: after more than ten years on Wednesday, DSS ISE is moving to Tuesday, the opening day of the exhibition.

The schedule adjustment reflects a broader restructuring of the ISE conference programme. DSS ISE – as the largest conference hosted during the event – requires one of the venue’s largest conference spaces, prompting organisers to reposition the summit to Day One.

Expanded conference programme

For 2027, ISE is significantly expanding its content offering, providing visitors with more opportunities to explore the technologies, business models and industry developments transforming the AV ecosystem.

Besides Digital Signage, the show will also host two more dedicated half-day specialist conferences focusing on Cybersecurity and Control Rooms.

Megatrends programme doubles in size

One of the most notable additions is the expansion of the Megatrends Programme, which will double in scale compared to 2026. The series brings together subject-matter experts from inside and outside the ProAV industry to discuss major technology and societal developments, including AI, Cybersecurity, Sustainability (Green Signage), Tradescape (Geopolitics and Tariffs), Robotics and Smart Spaces.

The objective is to place AV innovation in a broader business and technology context, highlighting how developments in adjacent industries are increasingly influencing the sector.

More free content across the show floor

Alongside the paid conference programme, ISE is introducing a new Open Content Programme, bringing presentations, discussions and networking opportunities directly onto the show floor and making them accessible to all attendees.

The programme includes Live Event Stage, Investor Forum and the ProAV career day “Fast Forward Friday”

Looking beyond AV

Particularly noteworthy is the continued development of ISE Insights, a programme designed to broaden the conversation beyond the traditional AV industry.

The initiative brings together industry associations, technology clusters, academics and experts from adjacent sectors, creating opportunities for fresh perspectives and cross-industry collaboration. As technologies such as AI, automation and smart building platforms increasingly intersect with AV, organisers see growing value in connecting the industry with voices from outside its traditional ecosystem.

The approach aligns closely with ISE’s 2027 theme, “When Worlds Unite”, reflecting a market where innovation increasingly emerges at the intersection of different technologies, industries and professional communities.