Six Months on: How the Iran Conflict Reshaped Digital Signage in the GCC

Six months after the outbreak of the Iran conflict, mega-projects have slowed down and investment priorities shifted across the Gulf. The impact for digital signage and DooH is considerable, but both are emerging as strategic tools for digital transformation rather than showcase technologies.

Every few years, industry observers predict that the Gulf’s digital signage boom has peaked. Yet time and again, the GCC proves the skeptics wrong. From Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Riyadh and Doha, the region continues to reinvent itself, creating fresh demand for digital experiences across retail, transportation, hospitality, entertainment, and public spaces.

Six months after the outbreak of the Iran conflict and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the market is facing a new reality. Mega-projects are advancing more cautiously, oil revenues are under pressure, and governments are scrutinizing investments far more carefully than during the exuberant post-pandemic years. The conflict brought economic activity across the Gulf to an abrupt slowdown, and the digital signage sector was no exception.

Drone and missile attacks across the region, combined with severe disruptions to global logistics networks, effectively isolated Gulf markets from many traditional supply routes. While alternative shipping channels have since been established, supply chains remain under strain. For the digital signage industry, this translated into shortages of key materials and components, ranging from steel and displays to timber and furniture products.

At the same time, demand weakened dramatically. The combination of declining project activity and restricted product availability created a perfect storm for vendors, integrators, and technology providers. International suppliers quickly wrote off the GCC as a meaningful growth market for 2026, assuming that investment would remain frozen for the foreseeable future.

Yet half a year into the crisis, the picture is becoming more nuanced. While overall demand remains well below pre-conflict expectations, the region is once again demonstrating its remarkable resilience. Local digital signage specialists are reporting a gradual increase in project inquiries, particularly in government-led initiatives and smaller-scale deployments that deliver measurable value with limited capital expenditure.

In many ways, the conflict may mark a turning point for the industry. The era of seemingly unlimited budgets and spectacular showcase projects is giving way to a stronger focus on efficiency, business outcomes, and long-term value creation. Governments continue to prioritize the digitalization of public spaces, while organizations across the GCC are looking for technologies that improve communication, customer engagement, and operational efficiency.

This shift plays directly to the strengths of digital signage and digital out-of-home. Compared with large-scale infrastructure investments, digital signage projects can be implemented relatively quickly, require modest investment, and produce visible results. As a result, they are well positioned to benefit from the region’s next investment cycle.

The winners are likely to be local integrators with strong government relationships, proven execution capabilities, and deep regional expertise. Global brands, meanwhile, may continue to postpone flagship retail projects until geopolitical uncertainty eases. However, public-sector and local enterprise demand is already showing signs of recovery.

The GCC digital signage market may be entering a new chapter – less one-off digital spectacle and more value-creating concepts. If so, the current crisis could ultimately prove to be a healthy reset. The fundamentals remain strong, the appetite for digital transformation is undiminished, and the region retains enormous long-term potential.