Panama City: 700-Square-Meter Curved LED Screen Becomes Landmark

La Reina, a curved LED display spanning more than 700 square meters has been integrated into a Panama City building at the convergence of several major traffic corridors. The screen has recorded about nine million audience impacts during its first three months of operation.

A curved LED display covering more than 700 square meters (7,535 square feet) has become a prominent new DooH installation in Panama City.

Known as La Reina, or “The Queen,” the SuperScreen was went live on June 10. The display is positioned where several major traffic routes converge, including Avenida Balboa, the exit from Corredor Sur and Vía Israel.

LED follows the building

La Reina’s curved LED screen overlooks Avenida Balboa and other major traffic routes in Panama City (Image: La Reina)

Rather than mounting a conventional rectangular display onto the building, the project team designed La Reina’s curved surface to follow the architecture of the structure.

According to the company, the combination presented engineering challenges involving the display’s scale and curvature as well as structural requirements and brightness management. The goal was to maintain visibility and visual impact without making the display uncomfortable to view.

The elevated position and curved configuration also make the screen visible from several approaches to the intersection.

La Reina says audience measurement recorded approximately nine million impacts during the display’s first three months of operation.

Advertising meets social media

La Reina uses its curved LED canvas for large-format creative visible from multiple approaches to the site (Image: La Reina)

The screen is being used for campaigns placed through international and Panamanian advertising agencies, including WPP, Publicis, Star 5, El Joint and Bcomm Panama.

The operator has also extended the La Reina identity beyond the physical display. An Instagram account for the screen highlights campaigns and creative content appearing on the LED installation and interacts with other accounts.

The name itself was chosen to give the installation an identity tied to its scale and prominent location. La Reina translates to “The Queen.”

The operator describes it as the largest screen of its kind in Panama and the region, although invidis has not independently verified that claim.