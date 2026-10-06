UK: Cotswold Outdoor Expands In-Store Retail Media Network

Cotswold Outdoor Group has rolled out 149 digital displays across 23 UK stores, installed by integrator IUF, as it expands its retail media business into the physical store. An early omnichannel Hoka campaign produced a 13% lift in units sold per store.

Cotswold Outdoor Group has expanded its retail media network into its stores, deploying 149 digital displays across 23 locations with Broadsign and in-store media integrator IUF.

The network includes till, shelf, totem, large-format and front-of-store displays. Broadsign’s CMS and Ad Server are being used to manage the content, monitor the network, as well as schedule advertising, while IUF is handling deployment and ongoing support.

The companies say the infrastructure went from tender to a revenue-generating network in 12 weeks.

Connecting online and in-store media

The deployment connects Cotswold Outdoor Group’s physical displays with its existing retail media channels through Broadsign’s integration with retail media platform Zitcha.

The setup allows advertisers to coordinate campaigns across onsite, offsite and in-store inventory rather than managing the physical store as a separate media channel.

Cotswold Outdoor has deployed digital displays across 23 stores as it connects in-store advertising with its onsite and offsite retail media channels (Image: Cotswold Outdoor Group)

Cotswold Outdoor Group is already running campaigns for brands including Hoka, Asics and Nike.

In one recent campaign, Hoka combined onsite advertising with placements on the in-store network. Cotswold Outdoor Group says the campaign generated a 13% lift in units sold per store.

The retailer did not provide further details about the campaign period, control group or measurement methodology.

Built to expand

Cotswold Outdoor, Broadsign and IUF designed the network to support additional screens and stores as the retailer expands its in-store media offering. The infrastructure could also support programmatic trading in the future.

Mary Antieul, head of commercial at Cotswold Outdoor Group, said the retailer plans to build on the initial results as it expands the network and explores programmatic opportunities.

Broadsign said connecting Cotswold Outdoor’s audiences across its different retail media channels addresses one of the challenges retailers face as they extend digital retail media into physical stores.

“Retail media is evolving fast, and partnering with IUF, we’ve delivered an in-store media infrastructure for Cotswold that can scale rapidly. Together, we’ve designed a network that makes it easy for its team to add, manage, control, and monetize new screens and integrate programmatic trading capabilities down the line,” explained Frank Vallenga, Vice President, Platform Sales, EMEA and SEA, Broadsign.

“The in-store channel is proving to be a competitive differentiator when advertisers start mapping out budgets with brands already seeing impressive results from the in-store activations,” IUF CEO Josh Bunce added.