Sports Technology: Samsung Displays Help Cincinnati Bengals Prepare For Game Day

NFL team installs Samsung interactive displays and LED screens throughout its training facility to support coaching, player meetings, scouting and NFL Draft preparation.

The Cincinnati Bengals have equipped their training facility with Samsung interactive displays and direct-view LED screens, giving coaches, players and scouting staff new ways to analyze game footage, develop strategies and evaluate prospective players.

The NFL team installed five Samsung Flip Pro interactive displays in staff offices, along with large-format 4K UHD LED screens in the weight room and other areas of the facility.

Interactive Displays for Coaching

The Flip Pro displays allow coaches to review game footage, identify patterns, and draw directly over video to illustrate plays and formations. They can also save their annotations and ideas for subsequent meetings rather than switching between laptops, traditional whiteboards and separate presentations.

Players can interact with the screens during team meetings, drawing their own reads and working through assignments alongside coaches. Position groups can review previous games, discuss adjustments and examine how individual responsibilities fit into the team’s overall strategy.

Samsung displays in the Cincinnati Bengals’ weight room support training and player preparation (Image: Samsung)

Supporting Scouting and Draft Preparation

The technology also supports the Bengals’ scouting operations and NFL Draft preparation.

During the NFL’s Top 30 visits, which allow teams to meet with prospective draft picks, coaches can use the interactive displays to diagram plays, assess players’ football knowledge and work through hypothetical game situations.

Elsewhere in the facility, Samsung’s 4K UHD LED displays work with the Bengals’ custom scouting applications, allowing staff to review player statistics, compare prospects and examine scouting reports on larger screens.

Jake Kiser, the Bengals’ senior director of information technology, said the organization’s football operations place constant demands on its technology infrastructure.

“Football operations run around the clock, placing constant demands on the technology our staff relies on every day,” said Jake Kiser, Senior Director of Information Technology at the Cincinnati Bengals. “Samsung’s products consistently deliver the performance, innovation and reliability we need.”

The installation illustrates how professional sports organizations are extending their use of display technology beyond stadium scoreboards and fan-facing applications.