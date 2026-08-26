Digital Signage Ecosystem: Spectrio Partners with Velasea

To give customers a more reliable foundation for their digital signage projects, Spectrio partners with player manufacturer Velasea, creating more hardware options for its Intelligent Engagement Suite.

Spectrio extends its digital signage ecosystem by a partnership with Velasea, a full-service system builder and channel infrastructure provider focused on digital signage. As of now, Velasea media players are avaible to Spectrio customers, either for new rollouts or for equpment refreshes.

As part of the new partnership, the Velasea hardware is now fully compatible with Spectrio’s CMS, which is integrated in the Intelligent Engagement Suite platform.

The digital signage products from Velasea are built for commercial signage environments, supporting long operating hours and complex demands. They can support projects ranging from individual locations to networks spanning thousands of sites.

“Hardware selection can be one of the more complicated parts of a digital signage deployment. We partnered with Velasea to make that easier for our customers,” said Christian Armstrong, Spectrio Vice President of Product Management. “Their industry expertise, imaging, and fulfillment capabilities help us match the right hardware to each customer’s signage and analytics needs.”

Spectrio says that it stands ready to consult customers planning a new digital signage deployment or evaluating an equipment refresh about possible Velasea configurations.