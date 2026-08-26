Stratacache Sell-Off Continues: Perion Acquires PRN

Another key Stratacache asset changes hands as Perion acquires PRN, one of North America's best-known in-store retail media operators. The deal expands Perion's omnichannel advertising platform into physical retail environments while marking the latest chapter in the gradual unwinding of Chris Riegel's digital signage and media empire.

The dismantling of Stratacache’s media and software portfolio continues. Following the sale of digital signage software provider Scala to Vertiseit and the closure of several international subsidiaries, including operations in the UK and Canada, Stratacache has now divested another key asset: Premier Retail Networks (PRN).

Israeli adtech company Perion Network has acquired PRN in an all-cash transaction valued at up to USD 12 million, further strengthening its position in the rapidly growing retail media and DooH sectors. Perion acquired various ad-tech business, among others also Hivestack.

In-store media becomes strategic growth driver

PRN is one of North America’s most established in-store retail media operators, managing exclusive multi-year media partnerships with several tier-one retailers. The company operates in-store retail media networks – with main focus on media sales. PRN is one of the industry’s pioneers and has been sold a few times in the past decades. Stratacache acquired PRN from Thomson Technicolor in 2015.

For Perion, the acquisition addresses a critical gap in its omnichannel advertising offering. While the company already has significant capabilities across programmatic DooH, connected TV (CTV), social media and commerce advertising, PRN extends its reach into physical retail environments where more than 80 percent of U.S. retail transactions still occur.

Access to premium retail partnerships

The acquisition gives Perion access to a substantial network of exclusive retail media inventory, including:

A leading warehouse club’s 4K TV network across more than 750 locations

A major big-box retail chain operating in over 4,500 stores

A national healthcare retailer with more than 2,200 locations

These partnerships provide Perion with direct exposure to some of advertising’s largest spending categories while expanding its footprint in one of the fastest-growing segments of the media industry.

Connecting the full shopper journey

A key element of the deal is Perion’s ambition to link its existing programmatic DooH platform with PRN’s in-store media assets. The company envisions campaigns that guide consumers from awareness through to purchase, reaching audiences throughout the entire “last mile” journey.

By integrating in-store inventory into its broader advertising stack, Perion aims to offer brands a single execution layer across CTV, social media, DOOH, commerce media and retail media networks.

Over time, the company also plans to introduce programmatic capabilities into in-store environments while maintaining retailer control over content, frequency and customer experience.

A new home for PRN

PRN CEO Kevin Carbone also emphasized the benefits of becoming part of Perion. “Marketers want to plan in-store advertising the way they plan every other channel,” Carbone said. “Perion brings the demand and the execution to make that possible, while retailers maintain full control over the store environment.”

Following the acquisition, PRN will operate under the name Perion Retail Networks. Existing retailer and advertiser relationships are expected to continue without disruption.

Another chapter in Stratacache’s transformation

For Stratacache, the sale of PRN marks another significant step in the ongoing divestment of its portfolio businesses. Once assembled as a broad ecosystem of software, hardware, managed services and media companies under founder Chris Riegel, the group has been steadily reducing its corporate footprint over the past several months.

Following the sale of Scala to Vertiseit and the closure of several international subsidiaries, the divestiture of PRN is the latest indication that Stratacache is continuing to unwind the expansive organization it built over the past two decades. While the company’s long-term strategy remains unclear, the disposal of another high-profile asset further reshapes the landscape of the Stratacache empire.

For Perion, meanwhile, the acquisition represents a relatively low-cost entry into premium retail media inventory with a business expected to contribute approximately USD 3 million in adjusted EBITDA by 2027, before synergies.

The transaction for Nasdaq-listed Perion may be modest in size, but its strategic significance is considerably larger. As retail media increasingly moves beyond websites and apps into physical stores, Perion has secured a valuable position at the point where advertising and commerce ultimately converge: the shelf.