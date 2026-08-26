Retail: Rituals Modernizes 1,500 Stores

Rituals is investing €40 million to redesign 1,500 of its stores across Europe. Over 30 working days, the brand is refreshing displays, furniture and store layouts. Physical retail is gaining importance for the beauty brand.

Rituals is giving its European stores a major facelift. The cosmetics chain announced it will redesign 1,500 boutiques across Europe in August and September 2026. The work will be completed within 30 working days. Rituals says the project represents a €40 million investment.

The stores will get a lighter, airier look. The interior design will also take on a more premium feel.

A central concept spanning all stores is the Beauty World. It brings together skincare, makeup, hair and fragrance products in one space.

More Space for Luxury Travel

Other collections are also getting more prominent placement in stores. These include the Private Home Collection, along with the men’s and hair care sections. Most of the redesigned stores will also carry the Luxury Travel Collection going forward. The store transformation coincides with the launch of new products.

According to invidis information, digital signage is not part of the renovation for now. The move still shows that physical presentation and store design are becoming more important in retail.

In digital signage, First Impression has been a Rituals partner for seven years. The Netherlands-based integrator has delivered striking installations for the brand, including a rotating 3D display.

In-Store Importance Grows

This trend is especially visible in the beauty and cosmetics sector. Shoppers want to explore products at their own pace. That’s why stores increasingly invite them to linger and try things out. Brands like Rituals are responding to that need. Digital services such as click-and-collect complement the hands-on experience.

Rituals says it plans a similar makeover for its stores in Asia and the Middle East. The rollout is set for the first quarter of 2027.