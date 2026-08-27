invidis Market Map: The Benelux Digital Signage Market at a Glance

Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg are home to a dynamic digital signage market that combines internationally active systems integrators with innovative technology and software providers. The complete Market Maps are available in the invidis International Yearbook 2026.

The latest invidis Market Map highlights the companies shaping the Benelux digital signage market, from leading systems integrators to specialist software developers and digital experience providers.

Leading the market are First Impression, Dgtgroup (Digitopia) and Econocom. Together, they represent a mix of international experience and regional expertise, serving customers across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Among the companies to watch, DS Template and Screencom continue to strengthen their positions with digital signage software, integration expertise and innovative customer engagement solutions, highlighting the region’s growing influence within the European market.

The complete Benelux Market Map, with all major players of the market, is available in the invidis International Yearbook 2026, providing a comprehensive overview of the region’s digital signage landscape. Furthermore, it features Market Maps of the UK & Ireland, Spain & Portugal, France, Italy and the Nordics – alongside detailed rankings for Europe as a whole and the DACH region. Get your online copy of the International Yearbook 2026 here!