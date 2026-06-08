Download Now: The invidis Yearbook 2026

Read now – to understand NextGen Signage: The 2026 invidis Yearbook is available online. The must-read for the digital signage and DooH industries provides a comprehensive overview of the industry’s future.

It’s that time of the year again: The latest 2026 edition of the invidis Yearbook is now available in our download secction.

As every year, the publication not only provides an overview of the developments of the past year but also outlines the roadmap for the digital signage and DooH industry for the coming months, if not years.

Here’s what you can expect:

The “NextGen Signage” special takes a look at the future of the digital signage ecosystem, beyond the step-by-step technological evolution.

The rankings for Europe and the DACH region provide detailed insight into the integrator landscape of these key markets.

The market maps of individual European markets offer an overview of the most important companies.

Interviews with leading players in the digital signage industry reveal the strategies behind their success.

The DooH section covers the most important Digital-out-of-Home trends.

The technology chapter outlines key hardware and software developments—from AI to e-paper.

And many more analyses, from M&A trends to the industry’s logistics challenges.

If you are subscribed to the Sixteen:Nine Newsletter, you can download the yearbook easily. Just type in your e-mail adress that is subscribed to the newsletter when asked, and you are ready to go. If not, the system allows you to subscribe to the newsletter, and then, all the international invidis publications are available for you.

invidis would like to take this opportunity to thank all advertisers and partners who made this Yearbook possible. The 2026 edition is once again essential reading for all digital signage leaders and professionals.

Special Americas Edition

For Infocomm 2026, we will also be releasing a special Americas Edition of the Yearbook, which will include rankings for North America and South America. Watch invidis.com the next two weeks!