invidis Ranking: The Biggest Digital Signage DACH Integrators

Small and medium-sized enterprises remain strong: Germany remains one of the least consolidated digital signage markets in the EMEA region. However, there are signs of a major shift – as demonstrated by the Top 5 integrators in the DACH region.

The top spots in the ranking – which invidis publishes annually for the DACH market in its yearbook – remain unchanged: Cancom and P.O.S. The Instore Experience once again lead the German market. Cancom benefits from its position as a large IT services provider with strong managed services expertise and the financial strength required for large-scale rollouts. P.O.S. Experience has maintained its leading role in retail-focused digital signage, combining sector depth with reliable execution.

Top 5 DACH Integrators

Cancom P.O.S. The Instore Experience Umdasch Digital JLS Digital (Swisscom) Vertiseit (Grassfish, Visual Art, Muse)

There have been changes in positions 3 through 5: Umdasch Digital stands out with an exceptionally strong year driven by major projects. In Switzerland, JLS Digital – backed by Swisscom – remains the undisputed market leader, underscoring the importance of ownership structures and financial backing in increasingly complex projects.

The “Rising Star of the Year” is Vertiseit: following its acquisition of Grassfish, the Swedish group expanded further into the DACH region by taking over MDT and Muse, strengthening its local footprint.

M&A activity has also benefited other international players. Econocom entered the German market more decisively through its acquisition of ICT.

The DACH region – and Germany in particular – is still dominated by a dense network of small and mid-sized providers, often deeply rooted in the country’s federal structure. Many of these specialists thrive by working closely with globally active clients, offering local proximity and tailored solutions. While global digital signage players have gained limited traction so far, publicly listed companies and investor-owned specialists currently top the invidis ranking.

The Top 30 Digital Signage Integrators in the Yearbook

You can find the complete Top 30 list of the largest digital signage integrators in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland in the latest invidis International Yearbook. including revenue ranges. Get the e-book from our Downloads section.