Global Partnership: Vitec Player Moves Into Sony Displays

Sony Electronics and Vitec have announced a global partnership. The companies aim to simplify digital signage for corporate, hospitality and public spaces.

Sony Electronics and Vitec are integrating Vitec’s IPTV and digital signage software directly into Sony Bravia professional displays. The global collaboration combines Sony’s display technology with Vitec’s Avedia platform. The solution targets enterprise environments, entertainment venues, hospitality, healthcare and public facilities.

Vitec’s Avedia player will run natively on the SoC inside Bravia displays. The Android-based software eliminates the need for an external media player. It’s designed to lower installation effort and total cost of ownership.

The solution centrally manages thousands of displays of different sizes through Vitec’s content management system. It delivers live IPTV channels, interactive signage content and targeted advertising, adapting content in real time.

TCL will soon own the majority of Sony’s display business. The two companies finalized the Bravia Inc. joint venture in March 2026. It covers consumer TVs as well as Sony’s B2B Bravia and B2B LED displays. TCL holds a 51 percent stake. The Chinese manufacturer takes over operational control when the venture launches in April 2027. Sony retains a 49 percent stake.