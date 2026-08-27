Retail: Aktiv Brands Deploys Fusion Signage Across Australian QSR Network

Australian restaurant operator using the cloud-based CMS to centrally manage digital menu boards and promotional content across its Bucking Bull and Skewerz Kebabz locations.

Australian QSR operator Aktiv Brands is using Fusion Signage across its Bucking Bull Roast & Grill and Skewerz Kebabz restaurant networks, giving the company centralized control of digital menu boards and promotional content.

The Brisbane-based company is using the cloud-based CMS to manage menus, pricing, special offers and marketing campaigns across both brands. Content can be posted network-wide or targeted to individual locations, while campaigns can be scheduled in advance and multiple promotions rotated on individual screens.

Aktiv Brands said the deployment was prompted by the complexity of managing content across a growing number of locations and the need to update menus and promotions faster than was possible with printed signage.

Digital menu boards at a Bucking Bull Roast & Grill location, one of two Aktiv Brands QSR concepts using Fusion Signage (Image: Fusion Signage)

“Fusion Signage now gives our business a central platform for managing digital menu boards, special offers, brand messaging and campaign content across both Bucking Bull and Skewerz Kebabz,” said Georgina Japor of Aktiv Brands.

The platform also supports offline playback and hardware-agnostic deployments, allowing Aktiv Brands’ marketing and operations teams to manage content internally.

Australian digital signage integrator Amped Digital supported the deployment.