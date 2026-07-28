invidis Ranking: The Biggest EMEA Digital Signage Integrators

The European digital signage market is undergoing structural consolidation. The Top 25 ranking of digital signage companies highlights a shift toward scalability and managed service platforms on a global level.

The EMEA digital signage market continues to professionalize rapidly, and the composition of the Top 25 companies from the invidis Ranking 2026 reflects this shift clearly – as does the 10 integrators at the top of the ranking.

Top 10 EMEA Integrators

Econocom Group Trison Cancom M-Cube Vertiseit Group Zetadisplay Uniguest First Impression P.O.S. The Instore Experience Dgtgroup

At the top of the ranking stand two very different market leaders. Econocom, the €3 billion European IT managed service provider, has elevated ProAV to its fourth strategic pillar. Digital signage is only one part of its portfolio, yet its importance is growing rapidly.

In 2025 alone, Econocom acquired four ProAV specialists across Europe to expand its operational reach. By 2028, the group aims to generate €500 million in ProAV revenue, with digital signage expected to contribute a substantial share. Econocom’s scale, managed service expertise, and financial capabilities are already reshaping major European tenders and raising the bar for competitors.

Alongside Econocom stands Trison, the largest pure-play digital signage provider in EMEA. Through acquisitions in the UK and Germany and strong organic growth, the Spanish group has expanded well beyond the €100 million revenue mark. Trison distinguishes itself as a full-service provider, combining integration with creative agencies and data expertise. With a truly global footprint and deep vertical know-how in retail, automotive, and QSR, Trison operates at a level few EMEA-based specialists can match.

Behind this leading duo is a group of established providers generating more than €50 million in digital signage-specific revenue. Germany’s Cancom mirrors Econocom in structure: a nearly €2 billion IT services company with strong managed service capabilities and a massive sales organization for digital signage standards. Among the pure-play specialists, M-Cube, Vertiseit, and Zetadisplay have built pan-European platforms through acquisitions and above-average growth rates and are closing in on the €100 million threshold.

US-based Uniguest has also secured a strong European position by focusing on hospitality and stadium environments.

The next tier, with revenues between €25 million and €50 million, consists mainly of national champions with crossborder influence. These include First Impression, P.O.S. The Instore Experience in retail, and Benelux signage industry consolidator Dgtgroup.

The Top 25 Digital Signage Integrators in the Yearbook

You can find the complete Top 25 list of Europe’s largest digital signage integrators in the latest invidis international Yearbook – including revenue ranges. Download the e-book from our Downloads section.