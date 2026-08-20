invidis Market Map: Spain & Portugal Digital Signage Market at a Glance

Spain and Portugal is dominated by the tow biggest European digital signage players. The complete Market Maps are available in the invidis International Yearbook 2026.

The latest invidis Market Map highlights the companies shaping the Spain and Portugal digital signage market, from international systems integrators to specialist software developers and display technology providers.

Leading the market are Trison, Econocom (including Avanzia) and Instronic. The three companies have established themselves among the region’s leading digital signage providers, delivering projects across retail, transportation and corporate environments. Econocom and Trison also lead the invidis EMEA Ranking.

Among the companies to watch, Admira and Alfalite continue to strengthen their positions through innovations in digital signage software and LED display technology, reflecting the depth of Spain and Portugal’s homegrown digital signage industry.

The complete Spain & Portugal Market Map, with all major players of the market, is available in the invidis International Yearbook 2026, providing a comprehensive overview of the region’s digital signage landscape. Furthermore, it features Market Maps of the UK & Ireland, France, Italy, the Benelux countries and the Nordics – alongside detailed rankings for Europe as a whole and the DACH region. Get your online copy of the International Yearbook 2026 here.