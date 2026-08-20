Business: Planar Sues Neoti Over TAA Compliance Claims

Planar says a Neoti buyer’s guide incorrectly identified the display manufacturer as noncompliant with the Trade Agreements Act and mischaracterized the origin of certain products.

Planar has filed a lawsuit against Neoti over statements concerning the country of origin and Trade Agreements Act (TAA) status of certain Planar display products.

The display manufacturer announced the legal action Aug. 18, alleging that Neoti published a “TAA Compliant LED Video Wall Buyer’s Guide”. The Trade Agreements Act requires US federal agencies to purchase only products made in the US or in designated partner countries for public procurement. The Neoti guide remains online.

Its vendor comparison table lists Planar Systems as “Not Compliant,” describes its manufacturing as “China with ‘Oregon-based assembly’” and advises buyers to “verify current documentation carefully.”

According to Planar, those statements inaccurately represent both its manufacturing operations and its portfolio of products that it says meet TAA requirements.

Planar pointed to its manufacturing operation in Prešov, Slovakia, where the company announced an investment in a production facility in 2018. Slovakia is among the countries designated under U.S. government procurement rules. Planar said the facility includes multiple automated surface-mount device (SMD) production lines and produces a number of its TAA-compliant display products.

The company also said it sources additional TAA-compliant display products from manufacturing partners in Taiwan, another designated country.

Planar noted that it remains committed to transparency and compliance and to supplying government customers with products that meet applicable procurement requirements.