Business: National CineMedia Q2 Revenue Rises 12.7%

National CineMedia reported second-quarter revenue of $58.4 million, up 12.7% year over year as cinema attendance increased.

National CineMedia (NCM) reported second-quarter revenue of (all figures USD) $58.4 million, from $51.8 million a year earlier, supported by higher cinema attendance and growth in its advertising business.

Attendance across NCM’s network reached 137.6 million during the quarter, up from 115.3 million in the comparable period in 2025. National advertising revenue increased to $44.9 million from $41.2 million, while local and regional advertising revenue climbed to $9.5 million from $6.4 million.

NCM posted an operating loss of $12.8 million, compared with $12 million a year earlier. Its net loss narrowed to $9.9 million from $10.7 million. Adjusted OIBDA increased to $2.1 million from $700,000.

The company’s cinema advertising network included 18,925 digital screens at quarter-end, up from 17,832 a year earlier.

The results follow NCM’s agreement to acquire Captivate for $275 million, as reported by invidis, extending the company’s reach beyond cinemas into digital advertising screens in office and residential buildings.

The combined NCM and Captivate platform is expected to encompass more than 48,000 screens across 185 US markets. NCM expects more than $3.5 million in annual run-rate cost savings within the first year after the acquisition closes.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. NCM has paused its quarterly dividend program in connection with the acquisition and is not providing a forward outlook while the transaction is pending.