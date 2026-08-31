invidis Market Map: France Digital Signage Market at a Glance

France is home to one of Europe's most established digital signage markets, combining leading systems integrators with innovative software developers and customer experience specialists. The complete Market Maps are available in the invidis International Yearbook 2026.

The latest invidis Market Map highlights the companies shaping the French digital signage market, from international systems integrators to specialist software developers and digital experience providers.

Leading the market are Econocom, M-Cube and Trison France. Together, they combine international reach with extensive experience delivering digital signage projects for enterprise and retail customers throughout France.

Among the companies to watch, Cenareo and Lumapps (Comeen) continue to strengthen their positions with cloud-based workplace communication and digital signage platforms, reflecting France’s strong software development ecosystem.

The complete France Market Map, with all the major players of the market, is available in the invidis International Yearbook 2026, providing a comprehensive overview of the region’s digital signage landscape. Furthermore, it features Market Maps of the UK & Ireland, Spain & Portugal, Italy, the Benelux countries and the Nordics – alongside detailed rankings for Europe as a whole and the DACH region. Get your online copy of the International Yearbook 2026 here!