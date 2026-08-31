DooH: Clear Channel Outdoor Honors Dolly Parton With Nationwide Digital Billboard Tribute

“Forever in Every Color” campaign remembers the country music icon following her death at 80, while earlier OoH and digital signage projects highlighted her music and philanthropy.

Clear Channel Outdoor has launched a nationwide digital billboard campaign honoring Dolly Parton following the country music icon’s death this week at age 80.

Called “Forever in Every Color,” the campaign is running across the company’s U.S. digital network, using colorful creative to celebrate Parton’s music, entertainment career, philanthropy and connection with generations of fans.

The campaign is an example of how the scale and flexibility of digital OoH can be used to respond to major cultural moments, bringing a shared tribute to communities across the country.

As reported by invidis, London’s famous Picadilly Lights and Times Square in New York also paid tribute to the country music legend.

OoH support for Parton’s literacy work

The tributes follow another major OoH initiative connected to Parton. In May 2025, Lamar Advertising announced a yearlong pro bono partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, committing more than $2 million in digital OoH media to promote the childhood literacy program.

Lamar Advertising used its digital billboard network to promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library as part of a yearlong partnership supporting the literacy program (Image: Lamar)

Founded by Parton in 1995, the Imagination Library provides free books to children from birth to age five. At the time the Lamar partnership was announced, the organization had distributed more than 270 million books worldwide and was mailing more than three million books each month in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia and Ireland.

Lamar used its digital billboard network to raise awareness of the program, encourage donations and help enroll more children.

The partnership extended a relationship between Lamar and the Imagination Library that began in 2022, when the OOH company donated billboard space to promote the program in Parton’s home state of Tennessee.

A digital signage connection

Videri, a New York-based digital signage platform, also reflected on its own connection to Parton following her death. In a LinkedIn post this week, the company recalled a 2019 installation that used its displays to showcase a selection of albums from Parton’s career.

A 2019 Videri installation showcased album covers from across Dolly Parton’s career, highlighting her decades-long musical legacy (Image: Videri)

“We had the honor of playing a small part in celebrating Dolly Parton’s incredible legacy in 2019,” Videri said.

The three initiatives use digital displays in different ways: Videri highlighting Parton’s music, Lamar promoting her literacy work, and Clear Channel Outdoor using its national network to remember her broader cultural legacy.