Events: XUSC Brings Oktoberfest Networking Event To DSF Takeover

The Oct. 15 gathering at the Hoboken Biergarten will bring the digital signage community together during the Digital Signage Federation’s three-day New York-area event series.

The Experience United Social Club (XUSC) will host an Oktoberfest networking event Oct. 15 at the Hoboken Biergarten in New Jersey as part of the Digital Signage Federation’s DSF Takeover: Discovery Showcase.

The free and fun event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and brings together digital signage industry members for an evening of networking, food, beer, and live music.

The gathering is part of the DSF Takeover, a series of industry events being held across the New York City area from Oct. 14-16. Organizers are also working to provide complimentary ferry passes from Manhattan to Hoboken for attendees participating in the Takeover events.

Live music will come from The Swedish Meatballs, who promise attendees, appropriately enough, “The Wurst music ever!” Ouch.

Free tickets for the Oktoberfest event will become available Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET.

Sponsors include Crimson AV, AUO Display Plus, GDS, SNA Displays, signageOS, Legrand AV, Velasea, Bluefin, Dise and Snap Install.

Lederhosen, presumably, are optional.