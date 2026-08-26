Software: Carousel Adds Remote Management Tools for Amazon Signage Stick

Carousel has expanded its Amazon Signage Stick integration with device updates, display control and health monitoring available directly through its CMS.

Carousel has added new management and monitoring capabilities for the Amazon Signage Stick, deepening the integration between the two companies that was first announced in November 2025.

The new features use Amazon Signage’s Remote Management APIs, which Amazon Signage has opened to authorized content management providers. Carousel has integrated the APIs into its Cloud Player, allowing operators to manage more of their Signage Stick deployments without leaving the Carousel dashboard.

Among the additions are over-the-air updates for both the Carousel app and Amazon Signage OS. The Carousel dashboard can identify when updates are available and initiate both together, with operators able to launch them immediately or allow installation overnight.

Carousel has also added scheduled display power control using HDMI-CEC. Its Power Save feature can switch compatible displays on and off at set times, reducing the need for displays to run continuously when they are not in use.

Other additions include OS-level display rotation for portrait and inverted-landscape installations, automatic identification of individual Signage Stick models, and device health monitoring. Carousel can track CPU, memory, and disk usage along with overall player health, providing operators and support teams with information about individual devices across a signage network.

Deeper device integration

The expanded integration moves some hardware management functions that would otherwise require separate tools into the CMS used to manage signage content.

“Amazon Signage opening its APIs to authorized providers gave us room to build more deeply into the device itself,” said John Reilly, chief operating officer of Carousel.

Carousel says it plans to continue adding functionality as Amazon makes additional capabilities available through its Remote Management APIs.