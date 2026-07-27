US Retail: Electronic Shelf Labels Under Fire

New Jersey has become the first US state to halt new electronic shelf label (ESL) installations, reflecting growing public concern over inflation, dynamic pricing and retail jobs. While retailers argue the technology improves efficiency and reduces labour-intensive processes, critics fear it could pave the way for personalised pricing and accelerate workforce reductions.

The debate over ESL has moved from retail technology circles into mainstream US politics. As the FT reported (Paywall), New Jersey became the first US state to impose a one-year moratorium on new ESL installations after Governor Mikie Sherrill signed the Fair Price Protection Act. The legislation targets so-called “surveillance pricing” – the use of personal data to set different prices for different consumers based on what they are deemed willing to pay.

The move highlights how a digital signage technology widely deployed across Europe and Asia is becoming entangled with broader economic anxieties in the US, where consumers remain highly sensitive to food inflation and retailers face mounting pressure on margins.

From operational tool to political issue

For retailers, the business case for ESL has long been straightforward. Electronic labels eliminate the need for staff to manually replace paper price tags, simplify promotional updates and support omnichannel processes such as click-and-collect fulfilment.

Major retailers including Walmart are investing heavily in the technology. The US retail giant plans to have ESL deployed across its entire network of more than 5.000 stores by the end of the year – a multi-billion dollar invest. Grocery chains may spend up to USD 400,000 on an ESL installation per store. However, the investment can pay for itself within two years through labour savings and process improvements.

Labour unions and consumer advocates argue that instant digital price updates could eventually enable dynamic pricing models similar to those used by airlines, hotels and ride-hailing platforms. Combined with growing concerns about data privacy, ESL have become a symbol of fears that retailers could one day use customer data to charge different shoppers different prices.

Despite grocery chains practice of changing prices only once a day at night, consumer protection groups and unions are worried about the potential of changing prices more frequently and even switching to personalized pricing.

Retail technology vendors reject surveillance claims

Manufacturers and retailers strongly reject suggestions that ESls are designed to enable personalised pricing. More than 650 million ESLs from market leader Vusion (formerly SES-imagotag) have been deployed in over 60 countries, making the technology a well-established component of modern retail infrastructure.

Standard ESLs lack the sensors, cameras and processing power required to identify individual shoppers and adjust prices accordingly. The e-paper displays are primarily designed for ultra-low power consumption, long battery life and wireless communication rather than data processing or customer tracking.

Retailers are equally keen to distance themselves from dynamic pricing concerns. Walmart has repeatedly stated that prices are typically updated outside opening hours and that the company has neither the intention nor the capability to offer different prices to different shoppers through ESL technology.

For retail technology providers, the current debate reflects a misunderstanding of what ESLs actually do: digitise price display and support store operations, rather than collect customer data or determine pricing strategies.

A warning sign for retail digitisation?

The New Jersey law does not ban ESL permanently. Instead, it creates a one-year pause during which policymakers will examine the technology’s potential impact. However, the decision could influence legislative debates elsewhere. The UFCW has supported similar proposals in a dozen states, although none have yet been approved.

For the retail technology industry, the dispute demonstrates how digital transformation projects are increasingly judged not only on efficiency gains but also on their broader social implications.

Across Europe, ESL are largely viewed as infrastructure for modern retail operations. In the US, they are rapidly becoming a test case for how consumers, regulators and organised labour respond to automation, data-driven retailing and the perceived risks of algorithmic pricing.

As established grocers struggle with slowing sales volumes, increased competition by hard discounters like Aldi and continued pressure on household budgets, the controversy suggests that even relatively mature retail technologies can become politically sensitive when economic uncertainty is high. The New Jersey moratorium is less about the technology itself and more about trust.