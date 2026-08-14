Campus and Workplace: Uniguest Expands Reach With Visix Acquisition

Uniguest has acquired digital signage software specialist Visix, strengthening its position in the corporate workplace and higher education markets. The deal adds more than 4,000 customers and a long-established campus communications platform to Uniguest's growing engagement technology portfolio.

Uniguest has acquired Atlanta-based software developer Visix, expanding its footprint in the corporate workplace and higher education markets. The transaction further cements Uniguest’s position as one of the digital signage industry’s largest players by installed software licenses and continues its acquisition-driven growth strategy.

Visix CEO Sean Matthews and Uniguest CEO Matt Goche (Image: Uniguest)

The acquisition adds Visix’s portfolio of digital signage, room scheduling, wayfinding and workplace communication solutions to the Uniguest ecosystem. Both companies have a strong presence in corporate campuses and higher education environments, where demand for employee, student and visitor engagement tools continues to grow.

Founded in 1980, Visix is considered one of the pioneers of the digital signage industry. The company markets itself as “the OG of digital signage” and has spent more than two decades developing and supporting content management software platforms. Through a network of AV integrators and IT value-added resellers, Visix serves more than 4,000 customers and over 1,000 educational campuses across North America.

According to Uniguest, the acquisition aligns with its strategy of expanding deeper into workplace and campus communications. These environments are becoming increasingly important as organisations seek more effective ways to connect employees, students and visitors across distributed locations.

For Uniguest, the transaction is another step toward building a digital engagement platform spanning multiple vertical markets. The company already serves healthcare, senior living, hospitality, sports, education and enterprise customers through a portfolio of digital signage and engagement technology brands.

Backed by private equity firm Atlantic Street Capital, Uniguest has completed a series of acquisitions in recent years, including purchases in healthcare communications, hospitality signage and enterprise engagement solutions. The addition of Visix strengthens its position in the higher education and corporate sectors while broadening its software offering for complex environments such as university campuses, healthcare systems and large enterprise facilities.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

List of Uniguest Acquisitions