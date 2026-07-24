M&A: Scale Becomes the Strategy

From Chinese manufacturers over global players to software suppliers: Consolidation remained one of the defining forces shaping the digital signage industry over the past year.

M&A continued to re-shape the digital signage industry in the last year. Global service providers continued their steady, methodical expansion. Ricoh, Forté, Diversified, and AVI-SPL all pursued ongoing acquisitions and greenfield expansions to strengthen global delivery capabilities. Forté remained consistent with its strategy of acquiring GPA partners seeking exits, while Ricoh continued to broaden its multi-technology portfolio, enabling the Japanese IT group to serve additional markets with its own teams on the ground.

At the manufacturer level, the most significant developments were announcements rather than completed deals. TCL announced a joint venture with Sony, while Skyworth revealed a similar partnership with Panasonic – signalling a broader realignment of the global B2B display market from 2027 onwards. Major Chinese display manufacturers are preparing to take majority stakes in the B2B display businesses of two long-established Japanese industry pioneers.

At the same time, market exits highlighted mounting pressure on mid-tier vendors. Vestel withdrew its own B2B-branded display offering to focus entirely on contract manufacturing – a clear signal that scale and differentiation are now prerequisites even in hardware.

Focus on USA

In the US, deal sizes increased both strategically and financially. Creative Realities crossed a psychological threshold with the acquisition of Cineplex Digital Media, pushing group revenues beyond $100 million and reinforcing its position as a scaled North American integrator and managed services provider.

Another noteworthy strategic move was Poppulo’s acquisition of Reach. The enterprise-focused communications and digital signage platform deliberately added a long-tail-oriented software and integration business – a rare example of consolidation bridging the gap between enterprise and SMB segments. This strategy is also underlined by the acquisition of Sociabble. Israeli ISV Novisign pursued a similarly opportunistic approach by acquiring the US customer base of a West Coast digital signage integrator exiting the software market.

More M&A in the invidis Yearbook

This excerpt is taken from the in-depth M&A feature in the 2026 invidis Yearbook. Download the yearbook to explore more acquisition activity, especially in Europe. The yearbook also features comprehensive industry analysis, market data, and the latest technology trends. There are two version, the International and the Americas Edition. Download them now.