IT meets AV: Hikvision Launches Unified ProAV Brand

Global IT-group Hikvision is bringing its professional audiovisual activities together under a dedicated ProAV brand. The move signals the company’s ambition to become a broader AV platform provider, offering partners an integrated portfolio spanning LED displays, collaboration solutions, audio systems and remote device management software.

Hikvision is best known internationally for its video surveillance and security technology business. Yet in recent years, the Chinese technology company has steadily expanded its professional display, collaboration and audio offerings. With the launch of Hikvision ProAV, the vendor is now placing these products and services under a single market-facing umbrella.

The goal is familiar: provide channel partners and end customers with a comprehensive ProAV ecosystem similar to the broad portfolios offered by major industry players such as Samsung and LG. Until now, many of Hikvision’s AV solutions were marketed as adjacent extensions of its wider IT and security technology business. The new ProAV positioning is intended to present a more coherent proposition to the market.

Four pillars of the ProAV portfolio

The newly structured Hikvision ProAV offering combines four key technology areas:

LCD and LED displays

The visual portfolio includes LED screens, LED controllers and associated software platforms. These products address digital signage, visualization and control room applications.

Unified management platforms

Hikvision positions its management environment as a central element of the proposition. HikCentral provides on-premises device management, while HikMedio extends selected capabilities into the cloud. Together, the platforms support device monitoring, configuration, operation and content management across single or multi-site deployments.

WonderHub interactive displays

The company’s WonderHub range targets meeting rooms, classrooms and training environments. The interactive displays are designed to support presentations, collaboration and content sharing, placing Hikvision in direct competition with established collaboration display vendors.

Professional and commercial audio

Completing the portfolio is a range of professional and commercial audio products covering conferencing, sound reinforcement and background music applications.

Integration as a differentiator

Beyond the product portfolio itself, Hikvision is emphasizing workflow simplification for system integrators and channel partners. Because core technologies are developed in-house, the company argues that partners can reduce complexity during project planning and deployment. Rather than sourcing displays, audio solutions, control technologies and management platforms from multiple vendors, integrators can build projects from a single ecosystem.

The management layer plays a central role in this strategy. Through HikCentral and HikMedio, customers are supposed to oversee supported devices, manage configurations and distribute content across multiple locations from a unified environment.

Targeting experience-driven projects

Hikvision’s new structure is designed around end-user experiences rather than individual product categories.

In education and corporate environments, WonderHub displays combined with conferencing and audio solutions are intended to support collaboration between local and remote participants. In command and control centres, LED displays and video wall technologies provide visualization of multiple information sources. Retail and commercial environments represent another target sector, where digital displays and audio systems can be combined to support communication and customer engagement.

Growing ambitions beyond security

In 2025 Hikvision generated annual revenues of around USD 13 billion – a publicly listed company in which Chinese state-owned entities hold a significant stake. According to company disclosures, state-controlled shareholders account for roughly 42% of ownership.

The launch of Hikvision ProAV marks the latest step in the company’s evolution beyond its traditional security roots. While the vendor remains best known for surveillance technology, the consolidation of displays, collaboration, audio and software under a dedicated ProAV banner demonstrates Hikvision’s intention to establish a stronger position in the global ProAV market.