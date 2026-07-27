Events: Infocomm Asia Draws 6,600 Attendees

Infocomm Asia 2026 attracted 6,638 attendees from 77 countries and confirmed that next year's exhibition will relocate from Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur as the event continues to expand across Southeast Asia.

Infocomm Asia 2026 closed with attendees from 77 countries and regions, while organizers confirmed the annual trade show will move from Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for its 2027 edition.

Held July 15–17 at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, the exhibition reported that 44.2 percent of attendees traveled from outside Thailand. Organizers said the event connected exhibitors with representatives from approximately 3,800 commercial organizations across sectors including enterprise, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, and retail.

The show’s invited buyer program brought together more than 60 senior technology buyers from 12 countries representing nearly US$73 million in approved procurement budgets for projects expected over the next 12 to 18 months. Organizers also reported 700 scheduled business meetings between buyers and exhibitors.

Industry leaders gather for the opening session of Infocomm Asia 2026 (Image: AVIXA)

Artificial intelligence was the dominant technology theme throughout the exhibition, with exhibitors showcasing AI-enabled collaboration platforms, workplace technologies, LED displays, digital signage and automation solutions. More than 20 global and Asia-Pacific product launches were presented during the three-day event.

The accompanying Infocomm Asia Summit featured 37 conference sessions delivered by 60 international speakers, while a new Smart Workplace Experience demonstration highlighted AI-enabled meeting rooms, digital signage, workplace automation and collaboration technologies operating in a simulated office environment.

Looking ahead, Infocomm Asia 2027 will take place July 28–30 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur. Organizers said the move shows Malaysia’s growing role as a regional hub for digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and smart technologies.