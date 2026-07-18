Strategy: The Four AI Topics Nobody Talks About

Singapore | AI dominates every digital signage roadmap in 2026, but the industry still avoids four uncomfortable questions: security, sustainability, governance, and cost. As AI moves from innovation showcase to operational reality, vendors and customers must address the risks, responsibilities, and business models that will determine its long-term success.

The first half of 2026 is behind us, and one topic dominated the digital signage industry: AI. Almost every product presentation, roadmap, and strategy update puts AI at the center. The potential is significant. AI can support software development, automate operations, improve content workflows, and increase productivity across organizations. It has become a hygiene factor. Vendors that fail to integrate AI into their platforms risk losing relevance.

At the same time, customers want choice. AI features must be modular. Enterprises need the option to activate, deactivate, or replace vendor-provided AI with their own approved frameworks and services.

Amid the excitement, four important topics receive far less attention than they deserve:

• AI and cybersecurity

• AI and sustainability

• AI and governance

• AI and costs

DooH billboards in Bangkok (Image: invidis)

AI and Cybersecurity: The New Attack Surface

For years, cybersecurity in digital signage focused on media players, networks, and remote device management. AI changes that. Large language models, AI-generated content, and automated workflows create entirely new attack surfaces.

A compromised AI service can do far more than manipulate a single display. It can access content libraries, generate misleading messages at scale, or expose sensitive business data through poorly configured integrations. As digital signage platforms connect AI services with CMS platforms, CRM systems, and enterprise applications, the separation between signage infrastructure and business-critical systems becomes increasingly blurred.

AI also strengthens cybersecurity. Automated threat detection, anomaly monitoring, and predictive analysis help operators identify risks earlier. However, AI security is no longer just an IT issue. Every AI feature requires clear controls for data access, model permissions, and human oversight. Future security audits will need to assess not only devices and networks, but also the AI models and services that support daily operations.

AI and Sustainability: Efficiency Comes at a Cost

AI promises efficiency. It can optimize content scheduling, automate repetitive tasks, improve targeting, and help operators manage networks more effectively. AI analytics can even reduce energy consumption by adjusting brightness levels, operating hours, and content delivery according to audience behavior.

The industry rarely discusses the other side of the equation.

AI consumes significant resources. Training and operating large models requires computing power, data center capacity, and electricity. Every AI-generated campaign, automated translation, content recommendation, or analytics query creates additional processing demand. Most of these costs remain invisible to customers.

For the digital signage industry, sustainability now has two dimensions. Companies must measure both the efficiency gains enabled by AI and the environmental footprint created by AI infrastructure. As sustainability reporting becomes standard practice, the energy consumption behind AI services will receive greater scrutiny.

AI and Governance: From Innovation to Accountability

Digital signage vendors adopted AI at remarkable speed. Product announcements increasingly focus on automated content creation, intelligent recommendations, and AI-supported network management. Governance has not kept pace.

Questions around ownership of AI-generated content, accountability for errors, transparency, and regulatory compliance often emerge after deployment rather than during development. This approach creates risk, especially for enterprise customers operating in regulated industries and public environments.

Governance will become a key buying criterion. Customers need clarity on where data is processed, which models are used, how outputs are validated, and who remains responsible when AI makes a mistake. Retailers, transport operators, healthcare providers, and public authorities face growing compliance requirements.

Regardless of which AI features vendors develop, flexibility is essential. Customers increasingly want the ability to connect their own certified AI environments and approved enterprise models. AI must therefore become a modular layer within the platform, not a mandatory component that customers cannot control.

AI and Costs: The Business Model Nobody Talks About

The most important AI question may also be the least discussed: who pays for it?

Over the past 18 months, vendors have added AI-assisted content creation, translation, analytics, workflow automation, and conversational interfaces at an unprecedented pace. Many of these features appear to be included at no additional cost. The underlying economics tell a different story.

Unlike traditional software functionality, AI generates ongoing operating expenses. Cloud computing, token-based model licensing, data processing, and infrastructure usage create recurring costs every time a user interacts with an AI service. As usage increases, these costs grow.

The industry will soon face difficult commercial decisions. Vendors cannot absorb unlimited AI consumption, while customers increasingly expect AI capabilities as part of existing subscriptions. Usage-based pricing models are likely to become more common, shifting software from fixed licensing toward consumption-driven billing.

At the same time, AI on Edge is gaining momentum. Local AI servers reduce dependence on cloud-based tokens, lower latency, and improve responsiveness. They also give customers more control over data and operations. For many enterprise deployments, locally managed AI environments could deliver lower operating costs and stronger security than fully cloud-based alternatives.

The digital signage industry has embraced AI. The next phase is less about innovation and more about economics. Success will depend on secure architectures, responsible governance, measurable sustainability, and business models that can support AI at scale.