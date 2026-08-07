Business: Adams Outdoor Creates New Ohio Valley Market Through Dual Acquisitions

Out-of-home operator combines two billboard acquisitions into a new Ohio Valley market spanning eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, adding more than 1,000 billboard structures.

Adams Outdoor Advertising has completed the largest expansion in its 43-year history, acquiring Barnes Advertising Corp. and Oliver Outdoor’s billboard assets to establish an Ohio Valley market. Both transactions closed on July 31.

The combined portfolio adds 1,040 billboard structures, including 72 digital displays and 968 static billboards, covering the Columbus, Zanesville and Pittsburgh designated market areas. The new operation will be headquartered in Zanesville, Ohio, where Adams says it will retain the local teams and customer relationships built by the acquired companies.

One of the acquisitions also brings a long-established regional operator into the Adams portfolio. Barnes Advertising had operated as a fifth-generation family-owned business, serving communities across 15 counties in southeastern and central Ohio before the sale.

The move creates a continuous advertising corridor linking the Columbus, Zanesville and Pittsburgh markets, allowing brands to execute regional campaigns across more than 1,000 billboard structures through a single operator. The expanded network also strengthens Adams’ presence along major transportation corridors including Interstates 70, 77 and 79, making it easier for advertisers to coordinate campaigns across multiple markets.

For advertisers, the deal makes it easier to buy campaigns across a broader region without coordinating with multiple billboard operators. Instead, brands gain access to a unified inventory spanning several metropolitan markets through a single provider.

Following the acquisitions, Adams Outdoor now operates more than 12,000 billboard faces across 14 U.S. states, further cementing its position as the country’s fourth-largest out-of-home advertising company.