Digital Signage 2026: How Is Business Really Doing?

The digital signage industry has experienced an extraordinary first half of 2026, shaped by market consolidation, geopolitical uncertainty, AI-driven transformation and the fallout from Stratacache's collapse. But while demand remains strong, how are vendors, integrators and software providers really performing? Take part in the latest invidis industry survey and help us understand the mood of the market.

The first half of 2026 has delivered more drama, disruption and opportunity than many expected. From the collapse of one of the industry’s largest players to accelerating market consolidation and rising cybersecurity concerns, digital signage continues to evolve at remarkable speed.

Stratacache’s collapse triggers a market scramble

The year effectively began immediately after ISE with a shockwave felt across the industry. Stratacache – including its flagship software brand Scala – entered financial distress, triggering one of the most significant reshuffling exercises the digital signage market has seen in years.

Once the initial surprise faded, the industry quickly moved into acquisition mode. Vertiseit secured Scala’s brand, source code and European operations in an asset transaction, while other players explored opportunities around PRN and additional Stratacache subsidiaries. As the dust settled, the focus shifted away from assets and toward customers.

Many established Stratacache customers are now reviewing their technology strategies and evaluating alternative providers. Whether justified or not, the industry has experienced something resembling a modern-day gold rush. Vendors, software providers and integrators all hope to win former Stratacache business and strengthen their position in the market. Judging by the latest invidis DBCI results, overall sentiment across the industry remains remarkably strong.

Geopolitical tensions raise cybersecurity concerns

At the same time, geopolitical developments continue to influence business planning. The conflict in the Middle East has had only limited direct impact on most European and North American digital signage operations. Markets such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE have seen projects delayed and revenues come under pressure, but elsewhere the consequences have been more indirect.

One area where the impact is increasingly visible is cybersecurity. As digital signage platforms become more cloud-native and interconnected with enterprise IT environments, the industry can no longer afford to treat security as a secondary concern. The growing awareness of cyber risks, combined with attacks targeting critical cloud infrastructure and connected networks, is forcing operators and technology providers to rethink their security strategies. Digital signage is no longer a standalone application – it has become part of the enterprise technology stack.

Consolidation separates the winners from the rest

Meanwhile, market consolidation continues at an unprecedented pace. Large international providers are becoming larger, while many smaller and mid-sized players are finding it increasingly difficult to compete. The challenge is no longer simply gaining access to projects or securing a place at the table. Increasingly, it is about having the scale, resources and capabilities required to win.

Global IT companies, cloud providers and technology giants are showing greater interest in digital signage, retail media and customer experience platforms. Their scale, procurement power and operational efficiency are changing the competitive landscape. For many established integrators and solution providers, maintaining margins is becoming more difficult as customer expectations increase while pricing pressure intensifies.

AI creates opportunities – and new cost challenge

And then there is AI.

Artificial intelligence remains one of the most discussed topics in virtually every boardroom conversation. From content automation and campaign management to audience analytics and retail media optimisation, AI is creating new opportunities across the value chain. At the same time, many providers are grappling with a new challenge: unpredictable operating costs.

Traditional digital signage business models are largely built around predictable per-screen licensing. AI changes that equation. Token-based usage creates a new category of costs that can be difficult to forecast and even harder to pass on to customers. As AI adoption grows, many providers are evaluating how future pricing models should evolve.

Yet despite all these challenges and disruptions, demand for digital signage, DooH and retail media solutions remains strong. The industry’s long-term fundamentals continue to look positive.