PQ Media: Global Ad Spend to Accelerate in 2026

Major sporting events, retail foot traffic and transit ridership are helping fuel renewed momentum for the medium.

Global digital out-of-home (DooH) advertising spending is expected to regain momentum in 2026 after growth slowed last year, according to new research from PQ Media.

The research firm says worldwide DooH spending grew 12% in 2025, down from 15.5% growth in 2024. Growth is forecast to accelerate to 15.3% this year, driven by major sporting events, election advertising and continued investment in programmatic campaigns.

People are back in public spaces

PQ Media says improving consumer mobility is creating favorable conditions for out-of-home advertising. Foot traffic at brick-and-mortar retailers has increased for two consecutive years, public transit systems are reporting higher ridership, and major live events continue to attract large audiences.

PQ Media forecasts global digital out-of-home advertising spending will accelerate in 2026 after growth slowed to 12% in 2025 (Image: PQ Media)

The 2026 Winter Olympics and Fifa World Cup provided an additional boost, with sponsors using DooH networks and digital signage to deliver real-time scores, statistics and dynamic campaign messaging.

Retail media continues to expand

Beyond marquee events, PQ Media points to the continued growth of retail media and digital place-based networks. As retailers expand their in-store media offerings, advertisers are increasingly integrating DooH into broader omnichannel campaigns rather than treating it as a standalone channel.

Programmatic buying and AI-powered campaign optimization are also making DooH easier to plan, purchase, and measure, helping attract a wider range of advertisers.

Digital networks lead growth

According to PQ Media, digital place-based media generated stronger growth than digital billboards in 2025, rising 12.4% to US$18.2 billion, while digital billboards and posters increased 11.3% to US$9.3 billion.

The firm cautions that geopolitical uncertainty, tariffs and supply chain disruptions could raise hardware costs and slow the deployment of new digital signage networks in some markets. Even so, it expects the industry’s long-term outlook to remain positive as advertisers continue shifting budgets toward measurable, data-driven out-of-home campaigns.