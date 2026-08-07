Broadsign Trends Report: Programmatic DooH Is Maturing

A new Broadsign report finds programmatic DooH spend now spans a broad mix of advertiser categories, a sign the channel has matured.

Programmatic DooH is no longer a niche channel for early testers, according to Broadsign. The company’s new 2026 Programmatic DooH Trends Report points to a broad advertiser mix spanning numerous industries – a sign of a maturing market.

The findings draw on Broadsign and Place Exchange transaction data covering full-year 2025 and Q1 2026.

Food & Drink remained the largest advertiser category in 2025, with an 18.5 percent share of spend, ahead of Shopping at 11.8 percent. Personal Finance and Technology ranked third and fourth, at 10.5 and 8.9 percent.

Outdoor accounted for 48.4 percent of spend, ahead of Retail at 18.5 percent, Transit at 12.7 percent and Entertainment at 10.4 percent. Creative formats concentrated around a handful of standard sizes: the 1080-by-1920 and 1920-by-1080 video formats together made up 77 percent of video spend.

Among display ads, three formats – 1080-by-1920, 1920-by-1080 and 1400-by-400 – accounted for 79 percent of spend combined. Custom private marketplace deals were the dominant transaction type in 2025 at 65.8 percent, while always-on PMP deals took a 20.5 percent share.

The full Programmatic DooH Trends Report is available via the Broadsign website.