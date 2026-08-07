Platform Upgrade: Videri Unveils AI Layer

End-to-end provider Videri is adding a new AI layer to its platform. Three tools build content, handle tasks and will analyze network data.

Digital signage provider Videri has introduced Videri Intelligence, a new AI layer for its platform. It comprises three tools that will build content, handle network tasks and analyze data.

The new layer is not a separate add-on product – it is integrated into the existing portal.

Content Built From Data and Text Prompts

The first tool, Application Studio, generates finished display applications from a text prompt. Users describe the layout, function and data source. The tool then builds the application and pushes it to the network automatically.

AI generates applications for content. (Image: Videri)

According to Videri, prebuilt connectors to Power BI, programmatic feeds, Microsoft 365, Google Sheets and RapidAPI link the system to POS systems or business data. Deeper POS integration is still offered as a separate service.

Actions Executes Commands Live

The second tool, Videri Actions, works as an assistant inside the portal. Users enter commands as text prompts too — for example, swapping a promotion across all locations — and Actions carries them out. According to Videri, every action stays within existing access rights and can be undone.

The third tool, Videri Insights, is not yet available. It is designed to analyze device data, playback statistics and audience behavior on its own, and to proactively flag unusual patterns – such as underperforming displays or especially effective content.

To set itself apart from competitors, Videri points to its own hardware and software. While many providers retrofit AI features onto third-party hardware, Videri develops its displays, firmware and platform in-house, giving it access, by its own account, to signal and usage data that stays hidden from other systems.

Pilot Launches in September 2026

Videri has announced a pilot phase for its AI upgrade. Starting in September 2026, the company says a small group of partners will begin working with Application Studio and Actions, with Insights to follow later.

No migration or separate integration project should be necessary. The features appear directly in the existing portal, so existing customers can simply activate the layer. Licensing is handled separately from the platform, and Videri plans to announce specific pricing only after the pilot phase.