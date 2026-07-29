Nowsignage: Avocor Builds Signage Ecosystem

Avocor and Nowsignage are joining forces to deliver an integrated digital signage solution for the UK market. The partnership combines displays, CMS software, and channel support, with global expansion planned from 2027.

The AUO subsidiary continues its push into digital signage, teaming up with UK software specialist Nowsignage to combine displays, CMS capabilities, and channel support.

Avocor is taking another step in its expansion beyond interactive collaboration displays. The display manufacturer has announced a strategic partnership with UK-based CMS provider Nowsignage, marking the beginning of a broader ecosystem strategy following the launch of its new digital signage portfolio.

The partnership will initially focus on the UK market, where both companies have established channel networks and customer bases across education, enterprise, and retail. A phased international rollout is planned for 2027.

Building an ecosystem around the B Series

For many years, Avocor was best known for its interactive displays and collaboration solutions. Since joining the AUO Group, the company has broadened its ambitions, entering the commercial signage market with the launch of its B Series digital signage displays.

First unveiled at ISE 2026, the B Series represents Avocor’s formal entry into the non-interactive digital signage segment. As with most display manufacturers entering the signage market, hardware alone is not enough. Success increasingly depends on integrations, software partnerships, and a strong ecosystem.

Nowsignage’s CMS platform is now fully compatible with Avocor’s B Series displays, allowing customers and integrators to deploy the CMS directly on the SoC. The move provides a ready-to-use signage solution while reducing deployment complexity for channel partners.

Shared UK roots and channel-first approach

The partnership also brings together two companies with strong ties to the UK market.

While Avocor has grown into a global brand, the UK served as its original launch market a decade ago. Nowsignage, meanwhile, has established itself as one of the UK’s most recognised cloud-based CMS providers, with a growing international presence.

Perhaps more importantly, both companies operate with a channel-first philosophy. Rather than selling directly to end customers, Avocor and Nowsignage rely on distributors, resellers, and system integrators to deliver projects and services.

The new partnership is therefore expected to focus not only on product integration but also on joint go-to-market activities, partner enablement, and sales support.