Retail: Billy Sims BBQ Streamlines Menu Boards

The US barbecue chain founded by former NFL star Billy Sims is using Novisign to centrally manage digital menu boards while giving franchise locations flexibility for local menus and pricing.

Billy Sims BBQ is standardizing digital menu management across its 30 US restaurants after deploying Novisign’s content management platform for menu boards and promotional displays.

Founded by former NFL running back and 1978 Heisman Trophy winner Billy Sims, the fast-casual barbecue chain operates 30 locations across the United States. The restaurant brand was recently recognized by USA Today as one of America’s best barbecue chains.

The rollout gives Billy Sims BBQ a single platform for updating digital menu boards while allowing franchise locations to maintain different pricing and menu variations where required.

Central management with local control

Each participating restaurant uses four digital displays, including three menu boards and one promotional screen highlighting featured products and limited-time offers.

The company’s creative team designs menu boards in Adobe software before publishing them through Novisign’s cloud-based dashboard. Content can then be distributed across the restaurant network from a single platform, while locations with different menu offerings or pricing maintain customized versions.

Billy Sims BBQ said the digital menu boards have also helped highlight featured products through food photography.

“We’ve noticed when we have specific food shots on our menus, that’s where we really start to see an uptick in those items,” said Sean Higgins, Senior Graphic Designer and Social Media Manager at Billy Sims BBQ. “We have a giant hero photo of one sandwich, and it’s become one of our fan favorites simply because customers see that image.”

Novisign said the deployment allows the restaurant chain to manage menu updates, promotions and pricing changes centrally while preserving flexibility for individual franchise locations.